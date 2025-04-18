Canadiens legend Dryden pumped for 'magic' of Stanley Cup Playoffs

MONTREAL – Ken Dryden is preparing to settle in front of his TV for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the Hall of Fame goalie knows exactly what he expects to see.
"It's magic," Dryden said in conversation from Toronto on Thursday, the morning after having watched the Montreal Canadiens advance to the postseason with their Game 82 win against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes.
"I always pay a lot of attention when the playoffs begin, especially the first round. Every night you've got a couple of games on. With all the series, there's surely going to be a big upset. There are going to be a couple of near upsets. A couple of blowouts.