Canadiens legend Dryden pumped for 'magic' of Stanley Cup Playoffs

"The Canadiens were in the position that they wanted to be in and needed to be in. It was in their hands; they make the playoffs if they win. That's all you can hope for. Then you go out and do it. They did and that was terrific.

"I feel bad for Columbus because they were terrific all year and they really earned something. The good thing about all of this for them is that they know. They know they earned something; they did something special. It didn't add up to a playoff spot, but they earned something big over the course of the year. That will stay inside them and good for them."

Dryden was outside the mold of the swashbuckling, brash Canadiens of the 1970s, a studious man who chose to sit out the 1973-74 season over a contract dispute, earning a relative pittance that year articling for a Toronto law firm. He would return to anchor the Canadiens' run of four consecutive championships from 1976 through his final game in 1979.

His illustrious career merely set the table for his full, rewarding post-hockey life as a lawyer and much more. He has been a three-time Olympic hockey analyst, author or co-author of an impressive library of books, newspaper and magazine columnist and essayist, elected member of Canada's Parliament, the Youth Commissioner for his native province of Ontario and president of the Toronto Maple Leafs from 1997-2004.