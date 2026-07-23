Pettersson, Durzi already building chemistry after joining Rangers

The two newest New York Rangers defensemen got connected through Durzi's agent, Allan Walsh, who happened to be with Pettersson on July 11 at Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek's wedding an hour outside of Prague.

"Just getting a feel for each other, even though it was brief, it was great," Pettersson said of the chat Thursday. "(Walsh) spoke so highly about Sean and what he brings, how he is as a person. It was nice to get a little bit of a head start being able to exchange a few words with each other."

Pettersson and Durzi will have plenty of time to get acquainted once training camp begins in September.

The Rangers acquired each in separate trades on July 1, Durzi from the Utah Mammoth and Pettersson from the Canucks, with the intent of them forming the team's second defense pair after Adam Fox and Vladislav Gavrikov, who are expected to return as New York's top pair.

"You're looking for good fits," Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said on July 2. "We thought 'Gavy' would be a good fit for 'Foxy' during last year's free agency period, and these two trades, we certainly wanted to find guys that matched up and could complement each other in different situations. If they are together, Marcus and Sean could be a good pair."

That does seem to be the Rangers' plan, and with good reason because of how they could work together.

Pettersson, a left-handed shooter, is a mobile, two-way threat who likes to play a fast-pace, pressure game but is clearly more of a defensive presence. He had 18 points (three goals, 15 assists) and played an average of 21:27 per game in 82 games with the Canucks last season.

New York got the 30-year-old from the Canucks for a top-10 protected first-round pick in the 2030 NHL Draft. He has five years remaining on his six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value).

"Marcus' game is incredible," Durzi said.

Durzi, a right-handed shooter, is offensive minded, the likely quarterback of the Rangers' second power-play unit (Fox will head the first power-play unit), who can skate well and drive play from the backend. He had 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) and played an average of 19:16 per game in 60 games with Utah last season.

New York got Durzi, 27, from the Mammoth, along with center prospect Cole Beaudoin and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, for center Vincent Trocheck. He has two years remaining on his four-year, $24 million contract ($6 million AAV).

"I know Sean's game," Pettersson said. "I know he's a great skater. He can move the puck. Offensive guy, but he's got an edge to him as well. I played with John Marino (in Pittsburgh), who he played with in Utah, and he talked good things about him and his game. … If I do get the opportunity to play with Sean, I think we'd make a great pair. We can complement each other very well."

Durzi said the trade to New York came as a surprise to him, but it is the second time he has been moved in the summer. The Los Angeles Kings traded him to the Arizona Coyotes on June 24, 2023. A year later, he was transferred to Utah.

"I know how to react. I know how to deal with it. It's initial shock and then it's get to work," Durzi said. "I'm a big believer in proving those who believe in you right, and having an opportunity to prove this staff with the Rangers right is exciting for me. I think that's kind of a little bit of a kick of motivation in the middle of a long, grinding summer and I can't wait."

Pettersson waived his no-movement clause to facilitate the trade to New York.

"It all happened very quickly to be honest with you," Pettersson said, "but when I got the opportunity to come here, and with the history with some of the coaching staff that I have, it was a great opportunity."

Pettersson and Rangers coach Mike Sullivan were together with the Pittsburgh Penguins for parts of seven seasons from 2018-25. New York assistants David Quinn and Ty Hennes were also part of Sullivan's staff in Pittsburgh when Pettersson was with the Penguins.

"A lot of familiarity there, which always helps in a transition moving to a new city and a new team, everything like that," Pettersson said.

Pettersson's familiarity with Sullivan, his coaching style and the systems could also be a benefit to Durzi, especially if they are indeed put together as a defense pair.

"Maybe I can help him with stuff that 'Sully' likes, which I know from the past," Pettersson said.

Durzi and Pettersson will be helping each other a lot on and off the ice, which is why that brief get-to-know-you phone conversation earlier this month was important.

They're the newest Rangers defensemen, the likely new second 'D' pair, and clearly two of the biggest pieces in New York's self-described roster retool that has sparked some excitement around a team that finished at minimum 10 points worse than every other team in the Metropolitan Division last season and has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs two years in a row.

"Maybe I'm a little bit biased, but I do believe a good 'D' corps carries the load in a sense," Durzi said. "I think we can do that. There are so many good players on this team, so many good defensemen, that when you have that competitive spirit, you're pushing each other, it just builds something special. Marcus is a special guy. It's funny, he was at a wedding with my agent and we spoke on the phone a little bit, just the excitement of coming to New York, playing together, playing for a great organization. We can't get enough of it. It's an exciting time and if I'm lucky enough (to play with him), I'll be happy to do so."