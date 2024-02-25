Kane’s time with Blackhawks filled with many magical memories

Editor's note: Tracey Myers has been covering the Chicago Blackhawks since the 2010-11 season, including the past seven for NHL.com. With Patrick Kane set to return to Chicago on Sunday with the Detroit Red Wings, here she lists his 10 greatest moments with the Blackhawks:

CHICAGO -- Showtime is back at United Center.

Patrick Kane, the face of the Chicago Blackhawks for 16 seasons before he was traded to the New York Rangers last season, returns to Chicago for the first time when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN).

Selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Kane and captain Jonathan Toews helped Chicago return to glory, winning Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

After finishing last season with the Rangers, Kane had hip resurfacing surgery June 1, signed with the Red Wings as an unrestricted free agent Nov. 28, and made his season debut Dec. 7. He has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 25 games.

Kane is second in Blackhawks history with 1,225 points and 779 assists, and third with 1,161 games played and 446 goals.

To preview what should be an emotional night in Chicago, here are Kane's top 10 moments with the Blackhawks:

1. 2010 Stanley Cup winner

NBC play-by-play announcer Doc Emrick wasn't sure the puck was in the net. Most of the Blackhawks weren't sure either, but Kane knew immediately that his shot past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Michael Leighton was the overtime winner in Game 6 of the 2010 Stanley Cup Final on June 9, 2010. Kane's goal, which he celebrated by tossing his stick and gloves, shaking his hands and skating down to hug Blackhawks goaltender Antti Niemi, ended a 49-year Cup drought for the Blackhawks and was the first of three the Blackhawks would win during the next six seasons.