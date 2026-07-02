Rangers' retool going as planned with offseason additions, GM says

The New York Rangers are following the plan general manager Chris Drury laid out in the letter to the fans on Jan. 16 to get younger and faster through what they called at the time a roster retool around their core players and prospects.

There is work to do still, but the Rangers have in the past week held true to the words Drury wrote nearly six months ago.

On June 26, the Rangers acquired Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights, bringing in a 25-year-old forward who has scored 72 goals the past two seasons; 37 last season and 35 in 2024-25.

They signed Dorofeyev, who was a restricted free agent, to a seven-year, $77 million contract, making that official Tuesday.

The Rangers traded the No. 26 and No. 92 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, and a top-10 protected first-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft to Vegas, with Drury saying the acquisition price is worth it for what Dorofeyev can do for the Rangers for a long time.

"His unique skill set and his production, specifically in goals, is something we were in need of," Drury said. "We targeted him and we're thrilled to pull off the trade with Vegas."