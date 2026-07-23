Gudbranson says Blue Jackets 'very focused' on making playoffs after rocky offseason

There was coach Rick Bowness saying his players aren’t bothered by losing after their season finale, then came the drama regarding Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Zach Werenski’s future in Columbus in June.

Bowness and Werenski are both back, and now, according to defenseman Erik Gudbranson, the goal is to make something else this season -- the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It’s funny because there is the public side and then the personal side where you are just talking to your buddies,” Gudbranson told NHL.com at the 12th annual Smilezone Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club on Monday.

“Largely a lot of it is the talking points for the media and I completely understand that and they are pretty big ones for sure but conversations amongst teammates, it’s all been, ‘How are we going to get in the playoffs? How are we going to get over the hump?’ It’s less about the noise on the outside and more about, ‘How’s your summer going? How’s your training going?’ Inside the room, we are very focused on what we need to accomplish this year.”

The Blue Jackets have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for each of the past six seasons. In 2024-25, they won their final six games but finished two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference. Last season, a 20-19-7 start led to the firing of coach Dean Evason when the team was second-to-last in the Eastern Conference on Jan. 13. Bowness replaced Evason, which sparked a turnaround, going 18-4-4 over the next 26 games to move into a playoff spot which they held as late as April 1. But a 2-8-1 slide over their final 11 games left them seven points out by the end of the season.

After the team’s final regular-season game, a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals, Bowness delivered a scathing postgame press conference in which he said, “If I’m back, I’m changing this culture. These guys, they don’t care. Losing is not important enough to them. It doesn’t bother them.”

Bowness was re-hired as coach two days later.

“It was definitely harsh,” Gudbranson said of Bowness’ comments. “We got ourselves back into a really good position and we were very proud of that and then we missed and it hurt. Everything about that hurt, missing again when we got that close. It lit a fire under our (butts) to be honest with you. It was already there also, we knew were behind the 8-ball and had to claw our way back and fought so hard and came up short. It’s been a few years of that going on and we need to find a way out of that, there’s no doubt that.”