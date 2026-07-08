Smits leaving strong impression with Rangers, could be NHL ready this season

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Alberts Smits visited New York City after spending a few days upstate for the 2026 NHL Scouting Combine. The 18-year-old Latvia-born defenseman went to Times Square, Wall Street and on the Circle Line to see the Statue of Liberty from the Hudson River.

"I was just soaking up all the energy from the city and enjoying my time there," Smits said. "I loved it there."

He did not, however, visit Madison Square Garden. It was a bit busy there with the New York Knicks playing in the NBA Finals. And Smits, at least at the time in early June, didn't know then that the building known as the "World's Most Famous Arena" would be his future hockey home.

Smits learned that on June 26, when the New York Rangers selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

He could be playing at Madison Square Garden in the fall.

Smits has a lot to prove, obviously, but he is widely considered one of the most NHL-ready prospects to be selected in the 2026 draft because of his size (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) and experience. He played for Team Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympics and the 2026 IIHF World Championship, and split last season playing in the top pro leagues in Finland and Germany.

A jump right to the NHL this season is not out of the question all things considered.

"There's not many kids his age drafted who have played in two different men's pro leagues, Olympics, World Championships," Rangers general manager Chris Drury said. "Certainly it doesn't get bigger stages than those events he participated in. We're excited where we got him. We think he's obviously a terrific prospect, but with that said we're going to do right by him and the long-term health and well-being of him as a Ranger. This is not a sprint for him. We hope he's a rock-solid defenseman for the Rangers for the next 15 years."

Smits left a strong impression during his first experience with the Rangers, showcasing why he might be NHL ready or at least close to it during their development camp from June 30-July 2.

"First of all, just the character of the person," Rangers director of player development Tanner Glass said. "He's been really detailed, really engaged. That stands out right away. As far as a player, he seems like a guy who can do it all. He plays in all situations, an impact guy."