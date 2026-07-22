Robertson focused on future after re-signing with Stars

It definitely didn’t hurt his relationship with the Stars, who will work to sign Robertson to a long-term deal; he’s eligible to do so beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

“I talked to Jason this morning. We had a good talk,” Nill said on Wednesday. “He’s up in Detroit, he just wants to continue his training, get excited about this year. He loves hockey and he just wants to be training and know where he wants to be for this season. So that’s a long story short.”

Robertson has been eligible to sign a new deal since July 1, 2025. If it bothered him going into last season, the final year of the four-year, $31 million contract ($7.75 million average annual value) he signed with Dallas on Oct. 5, 2022, it didn’t show. He was tremendous, leading the Stars with 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists) in 82 regular-season games and eight points (five goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games against the Minnesota Wild, who eliminated Dallas in the Western Conference First Round.

Since the start of the 2020-21 season, Robertson leads the team in goals (213), assists (276), points (489), power-play goals (60) and power-play points (156).

“I think just doing it for myself is the most important thing,” he said. “I mean, having one of the best seasons for anyone, really, for me especially four years ago (when he had a career-high 109 points in 2022-23), having had such a big season (and) then a little drop-off the season after and the season after and thinking, ‘If you can get back to where you want to be,’ is just super encouraging to myself, knowing I still have it, I know there’s another level.

“I made it very clear with you all throughout the season that I thought I was playing the best hockey of my career and just having the best time and the most opportunity, the most shots, the most scoring chances, creating, a well-rounded game, everything. So, knowing that and doing that last year, then having a full offseason of training and on-ice skating and just really having that confidence of coming back and knowing there’s more and there’s more I can keep doing and keep working, it’s exciting.”

The wait is over for Robertson and the Stars. Yes, it’ll be another season of contract talks being a constant topic, but he’s been here, done this before.

“It’s a fantastic team, fantastic organization, fantastic players, staff and everything so I’m very comfortable being in this situation. I’m excited for it,” he said.

“The team is only going to get better this season. Obviously there were a couple of injuries last year that hurt us. A couple of players (are) taking new steps, the older veterans still have a lot of juice left, so I’m excited for the season, I’m excited to come in healthy. I’ve had a great offseason so far. I haven’t had to worry about any (issues, such as) foot surgery, like a couple of years ago. I’m full go and very excited to get started.”