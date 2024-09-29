How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

MONTREAL CANADIENS

Last season: 30-36-16, 15 points out of second wild card

How it ended: Despite losing center Kirby Dach in the second game of the season, the Canadiens went 5-3-1 in October, but they won just 10 of their next 28 games (10-14-4) to fade from playoff contention.

Biggest offseason change: The Canadiens made one of the most talked-about trades of the offseason, acquiring forward Patrik Laine from the Blue Jackets for defenseman Jordan Harris on Aug. 19. Laine played 18 games last season because of a broken clavicle and to receive treatment through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program, and had asked for a trade out of Columbus. Laine is a six-time 20-goal scorer, including 22 in 55 games in 2022-23, but because of injuries and other issues has played 129 of 246 games the past three seasons (52.4 percent). However, his bravado remains intact, saying after the trade, "I don't want to come back as a 30-goal scorer. I want to come back as a 40-, 50- (goal-scorer)."

Why they could get in: Laine is only 26 years old but brings a veteran presence to a young top-six forward group that is just starting to hit its prime. The top line of Nick Suzuki (33 goals), Cole Caufield (28) and Juraj Slafkovsky (20) all scored at least 20 goals last season and each is 25 or younger. Laine also could help Dach, who should be healthy after his season-ending knee injury sustained four periods into last season. The 23-year-old center had an NHL career-high 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 58 games in 2022-23, his first season with Montreal. The addition of rookie defenseman Lane Hutson also should charge up the offense. The flashy 20-year-old had an assist in each of his two NHL games last season after signing his entry-level contract April 12. The goalie combination of Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are solid, and helped Montreal to a .919 5-on-5 save percentage that was ninth in the NHL last season. If Laine can regain his high-scoring form and the young players continue their growth and have a good run of health, the Canadiens could push their way into the wild card hunt.