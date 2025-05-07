Slavin scores in OT, Hurricanes defeat Capitals in Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Slavin won it with a shot from the right point that got through traffic and under the right pad of Capitals goalie Logan Thompson.

Logan Stankoven also scored for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division. Frederik Andersen made 13 saves in his return after missing the series-ending Game 5 of the first round against the New Jersey Devils with an undisclosed injury sustained in Game 4 on April 29.

Aliaksei Protas scored his first goal of the playoffs for the Capitals, who are the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan and the East. Thompson made 31 saves.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be in Washington on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Protas gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 3:53 of the second period. As Carolina’s Shayne Gostisbehere and Washington’s Brandon Duhaime battled for the puck at the Capitals blue line, Protas poked the puck to himself, skated down the right side and scored to the far post on a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Andersen made a save on Anthony Beauvillier, who was alone in front, at 12:08 to keep the Hurricanes within one.

Stankoven tied it 1-1 at 9:42 of the third period following a Washington turnover in its own zone. After a Protas pass deflected off Capitals defenseman Alexander Alexeyev’s skate in the left circle, Jesperi Kotkaniemi recovered the puck and passed to Stankoven, who scored on a glove-side wrist shot from the slot.

Hurricanes forward Mark Jankowski left the game in the second period with an undisclosed injury.