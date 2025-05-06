Schaefer 'best player available,' Sportsnet analyst says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League is "by far the best player available" in the 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft, according to Sportsnet NHL Draft analyst Jason Bukala.

The New York Islanders own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday.

"He's by far the best prospect and it’s not even debatable," Bukala said on the latest edition of the "NHL Draft Class" podcast. "You don’t really draft for need in the first overall slot, you want to draft the best player.

"When you look at the Islanders on the back end with [defenseman] Noah Dobson , and now if you can add a Schaefer on the left side, you’ve got two power play-type quarterbacks, guys who can push the play, in your top four."