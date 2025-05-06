Hurricanes at Capitals, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes each had nearly a week to prepare for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Capital One Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). That was more than enough time for two teams that already knew each other very well.
The Metropolitan Division rivals met four times during regular season, with each winning twice, including two games in a nine-day span in April. Carolina won 5-1 in a heated game at Lenovo Center on April 2 in which the teams totaled 142 penalty minutes, and Washington won 5-4 in a shootout at Capital One Arena on April 10.
“When you prepare to play against good teams, it’s actually easy to prepare because they do it over and over and they do it right and you’ve to try to stop it,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday. “That’s what these guys have done all year, so I don’t think they’re inventing the wheel here at this time of the year. They’ve had success all year, and rightfully so.”.
The two teams' familiarity with each other goes beyond the games they played this season, though. They also play similarly with their forechecks and neutral-zone and defensive-zone coverages.
“We just know the ins and outs of a lot of their systems because we play the same thing,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “So what does that mean? What is the impact on the series? I don't think there's anything really significant. You know strengths of the certain systems and you know some of the areas where you've been weak or where you've been exposed through the year.
“So there's that part and then it just becomes two teams that who can do it better, and who can do it more consistently for a long period of time?”
The Hurricanes, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division (47-30-5), have been off since closing out the New Jersey Devils in their first-round series with a 5-4 double overtime victory in Game 5 on April 29. The Capitals, who finished first in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference (51-22-9), have been off since their 4-1 series-clinching win against the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of their first-round series Wednesday.