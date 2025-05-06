Hurricanes at Capitals, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

This will be the second Stanley Cup Playoff series between Washington and Carolina. The first came in the 2019 Eastern Conference First Round when the Hurricanes, who were in the playoffs for the first time since 2009, overcame 2-0 and 3-2 series deficits to upset the then-defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals with a 4-3 double overtime win in Game 7.

A lot has changed since then, though, with each team having only five players remaining from that series. Carolina has forwards Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook and defenseman Jaccob Slavin. Washington has forwards Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, Lars Eller and Nic Dowd, and defenseman John Carlson.

“Obviously, grinding against this team for a lot of years,” Staal said. “It doesn't feel like that long ago. We've had a lot of great games in the regular season. We've haven't hit each other in the playoffs since then, but that was obviously a great series that kind of kicked off what the 'Canes are all about and we're hoping to have the same result this time around.”

Carolina will try to reach the Eastern Conference Final for the third time in the past seven seasons (also 2019, 2023). Washington is in the second round for the first time since winning the Cup in 2018.

“I think we know their team and they know us,” Ovechkin said, “It’s going to be a tight series. It’s going to be interesting series.”

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 series own an all-time series record of 531-249 (.681), including 6-2 during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen will start after missing Carolina’s series-clinching Game 5 win against New Jersey with an unspecified injury he sustained in a collision with Devils forward Timo Meier in the second period of Game 4 on April 27. The 35-year-old is 3-1 and leads the playoffs in goals-against average (1.59) and save percentage (.936) among goalies to start at least one game. The Hurricanes were first in the first round with 45.1 percent of offensive-zone time, according to NHL EDGE Advanced Stats, and fourth with a plus-69 shot attempts differential 5-on-5 after leading the NHL at plus-1,341 during the regular season, well ahead of the Florida Panthers in second (plus-785). Aho tied for the first-round lead with three power-play goals.

Capitals: Ovechkin, who led Washington with four goals in the first round, has 52 goals in 93 regular-season games and four goals in seven playoff games against Carolina. Center Dylan Strome was the only player in the NHL to get at least one point in each of his team’s games in the first round, totaling nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the five games. Goalie Logan Thompson will start his sixth straight in the playoffs after going 4-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage in the first round. Aliaksei Protas, who was third on the Capitals with 30 goals during the regular season, is expected to begin the series on the fourth line with Brandon Duhaime and Nic Dowd after returning from a skate cut on his left foot for Game 5 of the first round, but could move up to one of the top two lines after he gets back into a playing rhythm.

Number to know: 0. The number of power-play goals the Hurricanes allowed in the first round (15-for-15 with a short-handed goal) against a Devils power play that was third in the NHL (28.2 percent) during the regular season. The Capitals were 3-for-13 (23.1 percent) on the power play and 10-for-15 (66.7 percent) on the penalty kill in the first round. Carolina’s power play was 6-for-19 (31.6 percent).

What to look for: Will the Capitals be able to counter the Hurricanes; incessant forecheck by moving the puck efficiently out of the defensive zone? Can Carolina continue its first-round dominance on special teams?