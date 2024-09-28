The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Penguins season preview: Crosby leads veteran core with hopes of playoff return
Getting more out of power play, determining goalie workload split among keys to success
© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Coach: Mike Sullivan (10th season)
Last season: 38-32-12; fifth in Metropolitan Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
3 KEYS
1. Sid signed
There won't be any contract distractions for Sidney Crosby entering his 20th NHL season. The center could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season but signed a two-year contract Sept. 16. Crosby had 94 points (42 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games last season to lead the Penguins. He ranks 10th in NHL history with 1,596 points (592 goals, 1004 assists) and has shown no signs of slowing down. Taking a team-friendly contract ($8.5 million average annual value) also gives the Penguins flexibility under the NHL salary cap for when needed to add to the roster. "I think winning is the most important thing to me, and I think [taking a discount is] understanding the dynamic and how it works and trying to give the team the best possible chance to be successful," Crosby said after signing. "Ultimately, you've got to go out there and do your best and do your job. I think I'm more focused on that than the number, I guess."
2. Goalie workload
Tristan Jarry has started at least 47 games each of the past three seasons as the Penguins' No. 1 goalie. However, his workload took a hit toward the end of last season when he struggled upon returning from injury and backup Alex Nedeljkovic started the final 13 games. Jarry, who signed a five-year contract July 1, 2023, was 19-25-5 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 51 games (48 starts). Nedeljkovic, who signed a two-year contract June 20, was 18-7-7 with a 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage in 38 games (33 starts). "I think I can be better," Jarry said during training camp. "I think even last year, I had some stretches where I was good and I had some stretches where I could've improved. I think just being more consistent, I think, will help the team and will help us generate more wins."
3. Powering up the power play
A team with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang finishing 30th in the NHL on the power play (15.3 percent) was far from expected and was one of the reasons the Penguins didn't make the playoffs. Crosby led them with 10 power-play goals and Malkin had six, but no one else had more than five. Pittsburgh likely will tinker with their top two units to find something that works, which could include Michael Bunting (21 power-play points in 81 games with the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes last season) and/or Bryan Rust (30 career power-play goals) playing on the top unit. David Quinn, who coached the San Jose Sharks the past two seasons, was hired as an assistant tasked with overseeing the power play; the Sharks were tied for 20th on the man-advantage last season (20.2 percent).
ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Pittsburgh lost forwards Reilly Smith (traded to New York Rangers) and Jeff Carter (retired), but acquired Kevin Hayes and Rutger McGroarty, and signed Blake Lizotte and Anthony Beauvillier during the offseason. Hayes, Lizotte and Beauvillier each played at least 60 NHL games last season, and McGroarty is a highly regarded prospect. Add Valtteri Puustinen, who played 52 games with Pittsburgh last season, and there will be competition for the final forward spots. On defense, Owen Pickering could challenge for a spot out of camp. The 20-year-old had 46 points (seven goals, 39 assists) in 59 games with Swift Current of the Western Hockey League last season.
Most intriguing addition
Hayes was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on June 29, and the 32-year-old forward is looking to bounce back after he had an NHL career-low 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 79 games last season. The Penguins lacked depth scoring last season and are hoping Hayes can put up numbers closer to his 2022-23 totals with the Philadelphia Flyers when he had 54 points (18 goals, 36 assists) in 81 games. He also could be utilized on the man-advantage.
Biggest potential surprise
Matt Grzelcyk could be just what the Penguins need to stabilize a defense that was 14th in shots allowed per game (30.8) and tied for 18th in goals allowed per game (3.02) last season. Signed as a free agent July 1, the defenseman spent the past eight seasons with the Boston Bruins, who have been one of the best defensive teams in the NHL the past handful of seasons. Grzelcyk had 11 points last season (two goals, nine assists) in 63 games last season but had more than 20 points in each of the four prior seasons, and has had at least 75 blocked shots each of the past three seasons. He can play on any defense pair.
Ready to contribute
McGroarty, who was acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Aug. 22 for forward Brayden Yager, finished second in scoring at the University of Michigan last season with 52 points (16 goals, 36 assists) in 36 games, and had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games as captain for the United States at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship to help them win the gold medal. The 20-year-old is almost a lock to make the opening night roster; where he starts in the lineup is another question.
Fantasy sleeper
McGroarty, F (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- McGroarty looks to make his NHL debut with the Penguins following a productive season at Michigan and at the World Junior Championship. He could begin on the second line with exposure to Malkin, which could make him an intriguing fantasy option. -- Anna Dua
PROJECTED LINEUP
Michael Bunting -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Rutger McGroarty -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell
Drew O'Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Cody Glass
Blake Lizotte -- Lars Eller -- Noel Acciari
Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson
Matthew Grzelcyk -- Sebastian Aho
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
NHL.com independent correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report