Penguins season preview: Crosby leads veteran core with hopes of playoff return

3 KEYS

1. Sid signed

There won't be any contract distractions for Sidney Crosby entering his 20th NHL season. The center could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season but signed a two-year contract Sept. 16. Crosby had 94 points (42 goals, 52 assists) in 82 games last season to lead the Penguins. He ranks 10th in NHL history with 1,596 points (592 goals, 1004 assists) and has shown no signs of slowing down. Taking a team-friendly contract ($8.5 million average annual value) also gives the Penguins flexibility under the NHL salary cap for when needed to add to the roster. "I think winning is the most important thing to me, and I think [taking a discount is] understanding the dynamic and how it works and trying to give the team the best possible chance to be successful," Crosby said after signing. "Ultimately, you've got to go out there and do your best and do your job. I think I'm more focused on that than the number, I guess."

2. Goalie workload

Tristan Jarry has started at least 47 games each of the past three seasons as the Penguins' No. 1 goalie. However, his workload took a hit toward the end of last season when he struggled upon returning from injury and backup Alex Nedeljkovic started the final 13 games. Jarry, who signed a five-year contract July 1, 2023, was 19-25-5 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .903 save percentage in 51 games (48 starts). Nedeljkovic, who signed a two-year contract June 20, was 18-7-7 with a 2.97 GAA and .902 save percentage in 38 games (33 starts). "I think I can be better," Jarry said during training camp. "I think even last year, I had some stretches where I was good and I had some stretches where I could've improved. I think just being more consistent, I think, will help the team and will help us generate more wins."

3. Powering up the power play

A team with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang finishing 30th in the NHL on the power play (15.3 percent) was far from expected and was one of the reasons the Penguins didn't make the playoffs. Crosby led them with 10 power-play goals and Malkin had six, but no one else had more than five. Pittsburgh likely will tinker with their top two units to find something that works, which could include Michael Bunting (21 power-play points in 81 games with the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes last season) and/or Bryan Rust (30 career power-play goals) playing on the top unit. David Quinn, who coached the San Jose Sharks the past two seasons, was hired as an assistant tasked with overseeing the power play; the Sharks were tied for 20th on the man-advantage last season (20.2 percent).