Blue Jackets season preview: Evason takes over, seeks to develop young core

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Denton Mateychuk could make for some difficult decisions for the Blue Jackets. Columbus will have eight defensemen with NHL experience at training camp, but the 20-year-old is coming off a season that saw him voted the best defenseman in the Western Hockey League after he had 75 points (17 goals, 58 assists) in 52 games with Moose Jaw. He also was named MVP of the WHL playoffs after he was second among all players with 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 20 games. In addition to his offensive skill, Mateychuk (5-foot-11, 188 pounds) improved in the defensive zone, impressing the Blue Jackets' development staff with his ability to close plays and start the transition. He'll have to push an older player out of a job to start the season in Columbus, but Mateychuk will be given that chance.

Most intriguing addition

Jack Johnson likely won't play every game for the Blue Jackets, but the 37-year-old defenseman, entering his 19th NHL season, can be a beneficial addition with his experience, including a Stanley Cup championship with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. As Columbus looks to build around a young core that includes Fantilli, forwards Kirill Marchenko and Dmitri Voronkov, defenseman David Jiricek and some intriguing prospects who could see NHL time this season, having a veteran like Johnson to help them navigate life in the NHL could be just as important as anything he does on the ice.

Biggest potential surprise

Gavin Brindley was named Big Ten Player of the Year after the 19-year-old forward led the University of Michigan with 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 40 games as a sophomore. He also helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship after he was second on the team in goals (six) and points (10) in seven games. Brindley capped his season by signing with the Blue Jackets and making his NHL debut April 16. Could that rise continue into a top-nine forward spot in the NHL this season? He showcased his scoring touch last season, but also has the speed and grit to play in a bottom-six role and is versatile enough to play any forward spot. Brindley most likely will spend some time in the American Hockey League, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him play a significant role in Columbus at some point this season.

Ready to contribute

Jiricek has split the past two seasons between the Blue Jackets and Cleveland of the AHL, but the 20-year-old should be ready for a full-time role in Columbus this season. He had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and averaged 14:36 of ice time in 43 NHL games and was minus-4 despite the Blue Jackets finishing minus-63. With his size (6-4, 207), right-handed shot and offensive upside, Jiricek could see time on the power play, either alongside Werenski on the first unit or playing the point on the second.

Fantasy sleeper

Yegor Chinakhov, F (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He was an NHL EDGE stats standout last season in terms of speed bursts over 20 miles per hour (206; 94th percentile), top skating speed (23.38 mph; 93rd percentile), top shot speed (98.05 mph; 90th percentile), average skating distance per 60 minutes (10.45 miles; 98th percentile) and 90-100 MPH shots (29; 96th percentile), indicating a breakout season could be on the horizon. Chinakhov, who scored 16 goals in 53 games last season (82-game pace: 24), could challenge or surpass Marchenko (led Columbus with 23 goals last season) as the Blue Jackets goal-scoring leader this season. -- Pete Jensen