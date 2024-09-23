Devils season preview: Markstrom, Dillon, Pesce additions prime New Jersey for playoff push

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.

Coach: Sheldon Keefe (first season)

Last season: 38-39-5, seventh in Metropolitan Division; did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Lessons in chemistry

The Devils need a good start, especially during a 13-game October with three back-to-back sets, including the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal against the Buffalo Sabres in Prague on Oct. 4-5. The messaging will be established early in training camp by coach Sheldon Keefe, who will look to create toughness, accountability and consistency. The Metropolitan Division is once again going to be tight, so a positive start will go a long way toward instilling the necessary confidence. New Jersey went 5-2-1 in October and 6-7-0 in November on the way to finishing seventh in the division last season and failed to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons.

2. Net gains

The Devils will rely heavily on goalies Jacob Markstrom and backup Jake Allen, and each will need to pick up their teammates at various points during the season. The position has been too inconsistent in recent years, and the hope is they will finally alleviate that concern. New Jersey used five goalies in 2023-24, two short of the team record of seven in 2021-22, and allowed 3.43 goals per game, tying the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators for the fifth most in the NHL. Markstrom, 34, went 23-23-2 with a 2.78 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and two shutouts in 48 games last season with the Calgary Flames. After the Devils acquired Allen in a trade with the Canadiens on March 8, the 34-year-old went 6-6-1 with a 3.11 GAA and .900 save percentage in 13 games.

3. Delivering on defense

The Devils upgraded the defense to bolster their size and experience. Brett Pesce (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) signed a six-year contract after nine seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes but was not available on the opening day of training camp and is week to week as he continues to recover from surgery to repair a fractured fibula. Brenden Dillon (6-4, 225), who enters his 13th season, signed a three-year contract, and Johnathan Kovacevic (6-5, 223) was acquired in a trade with the Canadiens on June 30. They will be without Luke Hughes, who is expected to be out until at least mid-October because of a left shoulder injury sustained earlier this month, but 20-year-old Simon Nemec looks primed for a bigger role. Veteran Dougie Hamilton, who is in the fourth season of a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million average annual value), is healthy after playing just 20 games last season due to a torn left pectoral muscle.