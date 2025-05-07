Oilers rally with 3 goals in 3rd, defeat Golden Knights in Game 1

Hyman took a pass from Evander Kane and roofed a wrist shot over Adin Hill's glove from the top of the right circle to make it 3-2 at 16:58.

Connor Brown then made it 4-2 at 18:14 after making a move around Shea Theodore on an individual rush.

Leon Draisaitl also scored in the third period, Connor McDavid had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 15 saves for the Oilers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Pacific Division.

Mark Stone scored twice, and Hill made 24 saves for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific.

Game 2 of the best-of-7 series will be here on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Stone gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 2:13 of the first period when William Karlsson’s redirection of Theodore’s point shot deflected in off his shin at the left post.

Stone scored his second of the period at 9:03 to make it 2-0. He took a pass from Jack Eichel as the trailer on a rush, skated around a sliding Corey Perry, and beat Pickard five-hole from the right hash marks.

Perry cut it to 2-1 at 16:26 of the first. He received a backdoor pass from McDavid, cut back across the crease, and slid the puck past the left pad of Hill, who was moving the other way.

Draisaitl scored 57 seconds into the third period to tie the game 2-2. He swatted the puck in off Hill's pad from below the goal line after Evan Bouchard's initial one-timer fluttered over the glove of the reaching goaltender.