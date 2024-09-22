Canadiens season preview: Slafkovsky aiming to break out in 3rd NHL season

By Mike Zeisberger
The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach: Martin St. Louis (fourth season)

Last season: 30-36-16; eighth place in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. The ascension of Juraj Slafkovsky

The Canadiens preached patience when they made Slafkovsky the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, cautioning that the teenager would not have the immediate impact in his rookie season of previous top overall NHL selections like Connor McDavid (2015, Edmonton Oilers) and Auston Matthews (2016, Toronto Maple Leafs). Indeed, he went through some growing pains in 2022-23 with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games. Last season, his second in the League, proved to be a different story; the 20-year-old had 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games and showed great chemistry with forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Those three, all 25 and under, form the young scoring nucleus of the team and will be relied upon to continue to evolve this season.

2. Is Sam Montembeault a bona fide No. 1 NHL goalie?

When veteran Jake Allen was traded to the New Jersey Devils in March, Montembeault moved into the full-time starter role. The 27-year-old is at the point in his career where the time is now to find out if he can carry the load of a No. 1 goalie. To that end, he's never played more than 41 games in a season. At the same time, he's won a combined 32 games over the past two seasons and has shown flashes of domination. He has an opportunity to do it on a full-time basis.

3. Next step for Kaiden Guhle?

At 6-foot-3, 201 pounds, Guhle is the rare blend of hustle and muscle. Is he en route to being a foundational defenseman for the Canadiens? He certainly already has the reputation of gobbling minutes; in 114 NHL games, he's averaged 20:43 of ice time. Guhle enters his third NHL season with confidence and is vying to join Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Caufield as the young backbone of the Canadiens. A fluid skater for his size, the 22-year-old had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 70 games last season.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

The most fascinating training camp battle is on defense, where rookies Lane Hutson and Logan Mailloux each has a chance of making the roster. Hutson, selected in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 NHL Draft, played the past two seasons with Boston University, where he had 97 points (30 goals, 67 assists) in 77 games. At 5-10, 162, the 20-year-old has the skill, but does he have the endurance to hold up at the NHL level? Mailloux, selected in the first round (No. 31) of the 2021 NHL Draft, had 47 points (14 goals, 33 assists) in 72 games with Laval of the American Hockey League last season. He's gifted offensively, but his play in his own end will likely determine if he makes the team.

Most intriguing addition

After opting not to pursue any big names in free agency, the Canadiens made a big splash when they acquired Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Columbus Blue Jackets for defenseman Jordan Harris on Aug. 19. General manager Kent Hughes said in July that Montreal was being methodical in its rebuild, which is why the acquisition of Laine was a bit surprising, especially considering he has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $34.8 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed with Columbus on July 22, 2022. Laine is coming off a tumultuous season in which he broke his clavicle Dec. 14, then received care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program from Jan. 28 to July 26. The Canadiens are hoping a fresh start will help the 26-year-old forward return to form; Laine has scored at least 20 goals in six of his eight NHL seasons.

Patrik Laine's first day as a Hab

Biggest potential surprise

With Christian Dvorak and Jake Evans seemingly having the roles of third and fourth-line centers, is there room for Owen Beck, the MVP of the 2024 Memorial Cup with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League? Selected in the second round (No. 33) in 2022, he's penciled in as a potential foundational piece down the road. But cracking the Montreal lineup this early certainly would be a bit of a surprise. The 20-year-old is doing his best to do just that, looking impressive in two rookie games against the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this month. His scoring skills resulted in 81 points (34 goals, 47 assists) with Saginaw and Peterborough last season. Original plans had him playing in the AHL this season, but he's certainly trying to accelerate his path to the NHL.

Ready to contribute

Cayden Primeau had never played more than 12 NHL games in a season prior to 2023-24, but trading Allen opened the door for more playing time and he responded with a 2.99 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in a career-high 23 games last season. With Allen gone, Montembeault looks to be the starter with Primeau his backup. Nothing is etched in stone, however, and Primeau has a prime opportunity to carry the load should Montembeault falter. At worst, he should get 30-35 starts, if not more. Selected in the seventh round (No. 199) of the 2017 NHL Draft, it's a key season for the 25-year-old.

Fantasy sleeper

Laine, F -- Laine has a high goal-scoring ceiling that he displayed early in his NHL career, topped by career highs of 44 goals and 70 points in 82 games with the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18, his second NHL season. Despite playing fewer than 57 games in four consecutive seasons, Laine has hit the 20-goal mark twice in two of his past three. He has renewed fantasy potential in a new environment in Montreal, especially with a likely spot in its top six. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Joshua Roy -- Christian Dvorak -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Justin Barron

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

