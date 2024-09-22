Canadiens season preview: Slafkovsky aiming to break out in 3rd NHL season

3 KEYS

1. The ascension of Juraj Slafkovsky

The Canadiens preached patience when they made Slafkovsky the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, cautioning that the teenager would not have the immediate impact in his rookie season of previous top overall NHL selections like Connor McDavid (2015, Edmonton Oilers) and Auston Matthews (2016, Toronto Maple Leafs). Indeed, he went through some growing pains in 2022-23 with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games. Last season, his second in the League, proved to be a different story; the 20-year-old had 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games and showed great chemistry with forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Those three, all 25 and under, form the young scoring nucleus of the team and will be relied upon to continue to evolve this season.

2. Is Sam Montembeault a bona fide No. 1 NHL goalie?

When veteran Jake Allen was traded to the New Jersey Devils in March, Montembeault moved into the full-time starter role. The 27-year-old is at the point in his career where the time is now to find out if he can carry the load of a No. 1 goalie. To that end, he's never played more than 41 games in a season. At the same time, he's won a combined 32 games over the past two seasons and has shown flashes of domination. He has an opportunity to do it on a full-time basis.

3. Next step for Kaiden Guhle?

At 6-foot-3, 201 pounds, Guhle is the rare blend of hustle and muscle. Is he en route to being a foundational defenseman for the Canadiens? He certainly already has the reputation of gobbling minutes; in 114 NHL games, he's averaged 20:43 of ice time. Guhle enters his third NHL season with confidence and is vying to join Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Caufield as the young backbone of the Canadiens. A fluid skater for his size, the 22-year-old had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 70 games last season.