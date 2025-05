To wear the jersey, or not to wear the jersey? That’s the question Scott Van Pelt asked social media before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The jersey in question is a Capitals jersey with Van Pelt’s last name on the back. The problem (or so he thought) is that since he does not play on the team, he doesn’t feel deserving of wearing it to the game.

So Van Pelt turned to his social media followers to get an answer.