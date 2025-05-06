Scheifele, Morrissey, Stanley game-time decisions for Jets in Game 1 of Western 2nd Round

WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley will be game-time decisions for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

All three skated in noncontact jerseys Tuesday. Morrissey and Stanley were on the ice prior to Winnipeg’s practice, but the defensemen left as it began.

Scheifele, a center, remained on the ice and practiced with the Jets.

“Yeah, today was the first day [on the ice] for Josh, so that was great,” coach Scott Arniel said. “For ‘Scheif,’ he was on [Monday], so he’s been on, snuck it in there. So, yeah, it’s a good sign to see them out there and participating. ‘Stan’ [Stanley] first day [on the ice today for him as well.

“So, yeah, all part of that, we’ll go day to day here. Obviously we’ll see where they’re at for tomorrow. They’ve got to wake up tomorrow and see if they’ve improved from today.”

Morrissey sustained an undisclosed injury during the first period of a 4-3 double-overtime win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round here Sunday. He took a hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist along the boards at 4:59 of the first period, then hit St. Louis forward Mathieu Joseph at 7:06. Ten seconds later, Morrissey was defending Joseph, who scored on what proved to be Morrissey’s last shift.

Scheifele has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the first period of Game 5 against the Blues. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games, tied for second on the Jets with forward Mason Appleton (six assists).

Morrissey has three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was fourth for Winnipeg during the regular season with 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 games.

The 30-year-old was leading the Jets entering Game 7 in average time on ice this postseason (23:30).

It’s uncertain when Stanley was injured; he last played in Game 6 against the Blues, logging 9:28 of ice time.