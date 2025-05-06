Scheifele, Morrissey, Stanley game-time decisions for Jets in Game 1 of Western 2nd Round

Center, defensemen skate in noncontact jerseys on eve of series opener against Stars

mark scheifele josh morrissey jets injury status update
By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

WINNIPEG -- Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley will be game-time decisions for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

All three skated in noncontact jerseys Tuesday. Morrissey and Stanley were on the ice prior to Winnipeg’s practice, but the defensemen left as it began.

Scheifele, a center, remained on the ice and practiced with the Jets.

“Yeah, today was the first day [on the ice] for Josh, so that was great,” coach Scott Arniel said. “For ‘Scheif,’ he was on [Monday], so he’s been on, snuck it in there. So, yeah, it’s a good sign to see them out there and participating. ‘Stan’ [Stanley] first day [on the ice today for him as well.

“So, yeah, all part of that, we’ll go day to day here. Obviously we’ll see where they’re at for tomorrow. They’ve got to wake up tomorrow and see if they’ve improved from today.”

Morrissey sustained an undisclosed injury during the first period of a 4-3 double-overtime win against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the first round here Sunday. He took a hit from Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist along the boards at 4:59 of the first period, then hit St. Louis forward Mathieu Joseph at 7:06. Ten seconds later, Morrissey was defending Joseph, who scored on what proved to be Morrissey’s last shift.

Scheifele has missed the past two games because of an undisclosed injury sustained during the first period of Game 5 against the Blues. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in five games, tied for second on the Jets with forward Mason Appleton (six assists).

Morrissey has three assists in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was fourth for Winnipeg during the regular season with 62 points (14 goals, 48 assists) in 80 games.

The 30-year-old was leading the Jets entering Game 7 in average time on ice this postseason (23:30).

It’s uncertain when Stanley was injured; he last played in Game 6 against the Blues, logging 9:28 of ice time.

Related Content

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Stars Western 2nd Round preview

EDGE stats insights for Jets-Stars series

Hellebuyck vs. Oettinger goalie matchup in Western 2nd Round

Robertson, Heiskanen set to return for Stars in Western 2nd Round

Latest News

Schaefer 'best player available,' Sportsnet analyst says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Hellebuyck excited to have ‘restart’ with Jets in Western 2nd Round against Stars

Wild confident they will re-sign Kaprizov, can offer him most money

Hurricanes at Capitals, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Bennett-Stolarz debate adds more juice to Panthers-Maple Leafs 2nd-round series

Robertson could return for Stars against Jets in Game 1

Krug not expected to play in NHL again, Blues GM says

Oilers at Golden Knights, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Panthers focused on restoring structure in Game 2 with Ekblad returning against Maple Leafs

Fleury bids final farewell to NHL after 21 seasons

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Jets vs. Stars Western 2nd Round preview

Mock 2025 NHL Draft: Opinions vary following Schaefer, Misa with top 2 picks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats insights for Jets-Stars series

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

King Clancy nominee O'Reilly of Predators explains advocacy for foster care

'NHL Trophy Case' documentary series returns Tuesday