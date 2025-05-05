Blake out as Kings general manager, no replacement named

The Los Angeles Kings and vice president/general manager Rob Blake mutually agreed to part ways, team president Luc Robitaille announced Monday.

The search for a replacement will begin immediately.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Rob for his dedication to the L.A. Kings and the passion he brought to his role,” Robitaille said. “Reaching this understanding wasn’t easy, and I appreciate Rob’s partnership in always working toward what is best for the Kings.

“Rob deserves a great deal of credit and respect for elevating us to where we are today. He has been an important part of the Kings and will always be appreciated for what he has meant to this franchise.”

During his eight seasons as GM, Blake guided the Kings to a 309-238-71 regular-season record and clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs five times, but they never won a postseason series.

Los Angeles (48-25-9) finished second in the Pacific Division this season before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in six games in the Western Conference First Round.

It was the fourth straight year the Kings lost to the Oilers in the first round.

With Blake out, coach Jim Hiller admitted he is uncertain about his future in Los Angeles.

“I haven't had any of those conversations yet,” Hiller said. “I'll be talking with Luc at some point, sure. But I do understand whenever there's change like that, significant change, you know, there's usually more in order.”

Blake joined the Kings front office in 2013 as assistant GM, and replaced Dean Lombardi as GM in 2017.

Blake played 14 of his 20 NHL seasons as a defenseman for the Kings, who selected him in the fourth round (No. 70) of the 1988 NHL Draft. His 161 goals lead Los Angeles defensemen, and he's second in assists (333), points (494) and games played (805).

NHL.com independent correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report