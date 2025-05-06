Bennett-Stolarz debate adds more juice to Panthers-Maple Leafs 2nd-round series

TORONTO -- Sam Bennett said he exchanged messages with Anthony Stolarz Tuesday morning and indicated the two pals and former teammates are moving forward.

The same can’t be said for the city of Toronto, which on Tuesday was still in a collective rage aimed directly at the Florida Panthers forward.

So much so that the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-4 victory against the Panthers in Game 1 of their best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round became a sidebar, overshadowed by the fact that Stolarz left the game after getting ill on the bench and then was taken via stretcher to a hospital Monday. All of this happening a few minutes after Bennett made contact with the head of the Toronto goalie in the second period.

You wanted drama, complete with juicy animosity? You got it.

Obviously, the most important news of the day was that Stolarz was back with his teammates at the Maple Leafs practice facility.

“He’s doing well. He’s here,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said.

But will Stolarz be available for Game 2 on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)?

“We’ll see,” Berube said. “Don’t know that yet.”

Did the goalie suffer a concussion on the play?

“Don’t know that either,” Berube said, adding that he had no comment on Bennett not being disciplined by the NHL for the play, saying, “it’s over.”

What we do know is that Stolarz’s teammates were thrilled to see him just 12 hours after such a scary incident.

“I think he’s doing well,” Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “I’ll allow coach to give any updates on that but overall I liked the way he looked this morning when I got to see him for a smile at breakfast.

“That’s always a good thing.”