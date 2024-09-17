Sabres season preview: Ruff returns, aims to help end playoff drought

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Buffalo Sabres.
Coach: Lindy Ruff (first season)
Last season: 39-37-6; sixth place in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs
3 KEYS
1. 'Luukk' of the draw
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen signed a five-year, $23.75 million contract ($4.75 million average annual value) on July 24, and the 25-year-old will enter training camp as the No. 1 goalie. He earned it by going 27-22-4 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and five shutouts in an NHL career-high 54 games (51 starts) last season. His ability to retain the role will go a long way toward Buffalo ending its Stanley Cup Playoff drought at 13 seasons. The signing of 36-year-old James Reimer to a one-year, $1 million contract July 2 will allow Devon Levi more time to develop. Levi began the season in the NHL and was 10-8-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .899 save percentage in 23 games (21 starts), and 16-6-4 with a 2.42 GAA and .927 save percentage in 26 games with Rochester of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old finished strong when he rejoined the Sabres in March, going 1-1-0 with a .947 save percentage in three games (two starts).
2. A lot more on offense
Ruff and the coaching staff must overhaul an offense that averaged 2.98 goals per game (23rd), down from 3.57 (third) in 2022-23. They were tied for 28th on the power play (16.6 percent), and their 37 power-play goals were 30th. That means better production from forwards Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens, especially after the Sabres bought out the final three seasons of forward Jeff Skinner's eight-year, $72 million contract ($9 million AAV) on June 30. Thompson had 56 points (29 goals, 27 assists) last season, down from an NHL career-best 94 points (47 goals, 47 assists) in 2022-23. Tuch fell from 36 goals to 22 and Cozens scored 18 after he had 31 the previous season. Signing restricted free agent forward Peyton Krebs, who had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 80 games, could help. Skinner signed with the Edmonton Oilers after scoring 92 goals the past three seasons.
3. The captaincy
The Sabres are looking for their third captain in five seasons after trading Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, and Kyle Okposo to the Florida Panthers on March 8. Luukkonen, Thompson (seven years), Cozens (seven), Rasmus Dahlin (eight), Owen Power (seven) and Mattias Samuelsson (seven) are under long-term contracts. Forwards Jason Zucker, 32; Sam Lafferty, 29; and Nicolas Aube-Kubel, 28, were added to a roster that has 10 players aged 24 and under.