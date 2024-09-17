Sabres season preview: Ruff returns, aims to help end playoff drought

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Jiri Kulich, a 20-year-old forward, made his NHL debut last season, playing 14:53 of a 7-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 25. His 27 goals in 57 games led Rochester, and his 45 points were third. He also had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in seven games and won the bronze medal as Czechia captain at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Most intriguing addition

Ruff, 64, returns for his second tenure after being hired to replace Don Granato on April 22. He's the winningest coach in Sabres history (571-432-84 with 78 ties in 1,165 regular-season games). In his first tenure (1997-2012), he led Buffalo to the playoffs eight times in 14 full seasons, including the 1999 Stanley Cup Final, and is the last coach to guide the Sabres to the postseason (2011). Since being fired by the Sabres 17 games into the 2012-13 season, he's been to the playoffs three times in eight seasons as coach of the Dallas Stars and New Jersey Devils, reaching the second round in 2016 and 2023, when he was runner-up for the Jack Adams Award as the best coach in the NHL.

Biggest potential surprise

Bowen Byram found a better fit with the Sabres after joining them in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche for forward Casey Mittelstadt on March 6. The defenseman was losing ice time behind Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Samuel Girard and Josh Manson with the Avalanche, but the 23-year-old had nine points (three goals, six assists) and averaged 21:51 in 18 games with the Sabres, up 2:00 from his time in Colorado. This season he'll likely start on the second pair with Power and see significant time on the power play, giving him an opportunity to blossom that didn't appear possible with the Avalanche.

Ready to contribute

Jack Quinn's 2023-24 season was curtailed by an Achilles injury that forced him to miss the first 32 games before surgery for a lower-body injury sustained Jan. 27 sidelined him two months. The forward, who turns 23 on Thursday, still showed a scoring touch with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 27 games. A healthy second full season in the NHL could be what he needs for a breakthrough.

Fantasy sleeper

Zach Benson, F (undrafted on average in fantasy): After the Sabres bought out the final three seasons of Skinner’s contract, Benson has a chance to stick in the top six and potentially earn time on the top line with Thompson as the season goes on. The No. 13 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, Benson was eighth among rookies with 28 even-strength points and flashed his high upside with eight multipoint games as an 18-year-old last season. He should compete with fellow talented young wings Quinn and JJ Peterka for first power-play usage. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Sam Lafferty

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Jordan Greenway

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Henri Jokiharju -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer