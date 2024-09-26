Senators season preview: Ullmark key to push for postseason return 

3 KEYS

1. Will Ullmark solve years of goaltending issues?

Since Ottawa last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2017, the Senators have used 17 starting goalies, among them Craig Anderson, Filip Gustavsson, Matt Murray, Anton Forsberg, Cam Talbot and Joonas Korpisalo. As such, give Ottawa credit for being proactive in addressing its Achilles' heel by bringing in Linus Ullmark, who won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL with the Boston Bruins in 2022-23. The 31-year-old, acquired in a trade with the Bruins for Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (forward Dean Letourneau) on June 24, could be the biggest key to the Senators returning to the postseason. Ullmark was 22-10-7 with a 2.57 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts in 40 games (39 starts) for Boston last season. He would provide a significant upgrade after Ottawa tied the Philadelphia Flyers for the League's lowest team save percentage (.884) last season, with Korpisalo and Anton Forsberg handling the majority of the work.

2. Green's no-nonsense approach

The Senators needed a new voice behind the bench. Enter Travis Green, hired as coach May 7. Ottawa lagged defensively at times last season, and that proved its biggest weakness next to goaltending. In his previous NHL coaching stints with the Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils, Green was known for stressing accountability from his players, including the stars, so a change in culture should be evident. The 53-year-old, who has an NHL coaching record of 141-159-35 with the Canucks and Devils, also is known for his ability to develop young players and will attempt to get center Tim Stutzle back on track. The 22-year-old had 70 points (18 goals, 52 assists) in 75 games last season, 20 fewer than the 90 points (39 goals, 51 assists) he had in 78 games in 2022-23.

3. New ownership, new hope

Sept. 21 marked one year since Michael Andlauer, CEO of Andlauer Healthcare Group, became majority owner of the Senators. One of his first moves was to bring in Steve Staios, who was hired as interim general manager Nov. 1, then had the interim tag removed Dec. 31. Early reviews of the two are positive; Staios previously had worked for Andlauer-owned Hamilton of the Ontario Hockey League, and he and Andlauer appear to be on the same page regarding the direction the Senators should take, underscored by the acquisition of Ullmark. But Andlauer's impact cuts far deeper than just the on-ice product. Indeed, he celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Senators on Sept. 20 with the announcement that the franchise had come to a tentative agreement with the National Capital Commission to purchase a package of land in downtown Ottawa in LeBreton Flats, just a slap shot away from the Canadian Parliament buildings, for the site of a potential new arena. It's huge for the future vibrancy of the team, which now plays about 17 miles to the west at Canadian Tire Centre.