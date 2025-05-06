Justin Bieber skips Met Gala to watch Maple Leafs in Game 1

Pop singer cheers on hometown team from couch

Justin Bieber cheers Leafs Game 1

© Justin Bieber

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Justin Bieber isn’t sorry he picked watching the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Met Gala.

The Grammy-award winning singer skipped the 2025 Met Gala to cheer on the Maple Leafs from his couch during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Bieber shared a carousel of pictures to social media of himself watching the game on a big screen while his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended the fashion event in New York City solo.

In one picture, the Toronto native is celebrating next to the screen after Maple Leafs forward William Nylander scored one of his two goals in the first period.

The “Sorry” singer captioned a video clip of him watching his hometown team celebrate their 5-4 win over the Panthers, “1 down @mapleleafs.”

Bieber also made sure to show some love to his wife, posting her outfit from the Met Gala.

It's safe to say, Bieber brought the passion from his living room.

