Justin Bieber skips Met Gala to watch Maple Leafs in Game 1

Justin Bieber isn’t sorry he picked watching the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Met Gala.

The Grammy-award winning singer skipped the 2025 Met Gala to cheer on the Maple Leafs from his couch during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Florida Panthers on Monday.

Bieber shared a carousel of pictures to social media of himself watching the game on a big screen while his wife, Hailey Bieber, attended the fashion event in New York City solo.

In one picture, the Toronto native is celebrating next to the screen after Maple Leafs forward William Nylander scored one of his two goals in the first period.