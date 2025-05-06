Hellebuyck excited to have ‘restart’ with Jets in Western 2nd Round against Stars

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck was making the necessary saves during the third period and both overtimes for the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The goalie and Vezina Trophy finalist looked more like his strong, regular-season self after some rough outings during the first round, when he was pulled three times.

"You know, I think there was definitely ... I don't want to call it an awakening, but there was definitely a moment there where I was able to take my game to another level," Hellebuyck of his play in the Jets' 4-3 double-overtime win. "And feeling that, it definitely gives you some momentum and some confidence going into the next round.

"That being said, we're in some new territory that we haven't been in in a little while. I'm really excited. It's a restart for me. Who cares about what just happened? We got through it, and moving forward here I'm really excited to put my best foot forward and do my job."

For the first time since 2021, Winnipeg will play in the second round, starting with Game 1 against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN). The fact that Hellebuyck is entering this round feeling confident is great news for the Jets.

"I think that I mentioned to [the media] after the game that one of the toughest things in pro sports is getting out of the first round," Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. "It is hard. You've got the underdogs in there. Everybody's got a shot at it. There [are] no light opponents and people are coming fresh off the end of the season.

"And so for him, not just him, our whole group, to get through that first round, is now we can maybe take a breath, move, and again, move on to the next opponent and that's Dallas. Obviously it's going to be a big one but I think that's just a big weight off his shoulders and now he can reset. Hopefully he's feeling real good about himself and his game."

The final goal Hellebuyck allowed in Game 7 was to Blues forward Radek Faksa, who gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 35 seconds remaining in the second period.

"I think it was after the third one, in the intermission there, he said, 'They're not getting another one,'" Jets defenseman Neal Pionk said. "So, when he says something like that, he believes it. And we believed him, and we knew we had to get two more for him and then we're going to do the rest from there."