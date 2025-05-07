Hurricanes' persistence pays off in Game 1 OT win

Keep pressure on Capitals until Slavin breaks through in Eastern 2nd Round

Stankoven celly Hurricanes persistence

© Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

WASHINGTON -- When in doubt, the Carolina Hurricanes shoot. And then shoot some more.

So, when the puck came to Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin at the right point in overtime of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, that’s what Slavin did.

On the night when so many of the Hurricanes’ shot attempts were blocked by the Capitals or stopped by goalie Logan Thompson, this time the puck found its way through a maze of players and past Thompson 3:06 into overtime to give the Hurricanes a hard-earned 2-1 victory.

“Well, he's open,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He's not going to not shoot it. I think that's kind of the thought behind it.”

CAR@WSH, Gm1: Slavin goes five-hole to win it in overtime

It’s a thought that has served Carolina well during Brind’Amour’s seven seasons as their coach. The Hurricanes have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in all seven of those seasons and won at least one series in each. So, they weren’t about to abandon that approach, though it took them some time to get results Tuesday.

The Hurricanes controlled play for most of game, outshooting the Capitals 33-14 and building a whopping 94-34 advantage in shot attemps. But they trailed 1-0 until Logan Stankoven’s tying goal 9:42 into the third period. That came after the Hurricanes pressured Aliaksei Protas, whose goal 3:53 into the second period gave the Capitals the lead, into an errant pass that hit teammate Alexander Alexeyev’s skate in the left circle.

Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi picked up the loose puck and fed Stankoven in front for a quick shot in past Thompson’s catching glove.

“We had a lot of chances there, just knocking our head at their goalie,” Kotkaniemi said. “And they were blocking a lot of shots. We just stuck with it and got one through.”

The Hurricanes’ incessant forecheck pressure gave the Capitals fits throughout the game. It led to 13 Washington giveaways and generated the kind of sustained offensive zone pressure Carolina feeds off.

The Hurricanes had similar success with it in defeating the New Jersey Devils in five games in the first round, when they led the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 45.1 percent of offensive-zone time, according to NHL EDGE Advanced Stats. Through the first two periods Tuesday, they had a 12:29-5:57 advantage in offensive-zone time, according to ESPN’s telecast.

Carolina also led 20-11 in shots on goal and 70-28 in shot attempts through two periods and held Washington without a shot on goal for span of 15:50 from 7:52 remaining in second until 7:58 of third but still trailed 1-0.

Undeterred, the Hurricanes just kept shooting.

“It’s just trust in the game plan,” Stankoven said. “That’s what our game is all about: Get in [the goalie’s] eyes and lots of shot volume. That’s what Rod preaches. Sometimes not everything is going to go in, so you’ve got to be patient."

Although goalie Frederik Andersen wasn’t tested much in his return from an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the Hurricanes’ series-clinching 5-4 double overtime victory in Game 5 against the Devils on April 29, he did his part to keep his team close. That included back-to-back saves on Alex Ovechkin’s deflection at 12:01 of the second period and Anthony Beauvillier’s shot from in front at 12:08 to keep Carolina within 1-0.

“I think [if] they get that second one, the game is a whole different story maybe,” Stankoven said.

It would have been understandable, though, if the Hurricanes had gotten frustrated. Thompson made several impressive saves with his glove, including one on Stankoven from the left circle in the second period.

Washington blocked 32 Carolina shot attempts. Other shots that got past the Capitals shot blockers and Thompson went off the post or crossbar. Slavin and Shayne Gostisbehere each had shots go off the post in the first period. Andrei Svechnikov hit the crossbar twice, once in each of the first two periods.

“They had a lot of blocks tonight,” Brind’Amour said. “Now, that's why they're a good team. They're one of the best because they're willing to do that. You have to know that going in. And you have to also not be deterred by that and keep putting it there. They're not giving you much of anything else.

“And it worked out well for us tonight.”

CAR@WSH, Gm1: Stankoven fires it in for game-tying goal

After being rewarded with Stankoven’s goal, the Hurricanes were confident heading into overtime that they could score another. Slavin’s low shot went between teammate Seth Jarvis’ legs in front and past the screen of Jordan Staal before slithering into the net under Thompson’s right pad.

No one seemed to realize the puck went in at first. Staal eventually started the delayed celebration of Slavin’s first NHL playoff overtime goal.

“I was just trying to get it to the net,” Slavin said. “I knew we had some numbers at the net, and I didn’t know it went in until I saw Jordan Staal, ‘Staalsie’ coming with his arms up yelling at me. So, that’s huge win as a team.”

Carolina will try to do it again in Game 2 of the best-of-7 series at Washington on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS). While the Capitals will try to make some adjustments to break out of the defensive zone better against the Hurricanes’ forecheck, the Hurricanes aren’t likely to change much.

Why mess with a winning formula?

“We played well,” Slavin said. “We were all over it and we knew we had to just throw everything at the net. So, yeah, that mentality paid off there at the end.”

Related Content

Slavin scores in OT, Hurricanes defeat Capitals in Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Latest News

Oilers rally with 3 goals in 3rd, defeat Golden Knights in Game 1

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Capitals have 'as good a chance as anyone' to end 50th season with Stanley Cup

Slavin scores in OT, Hurricanes defeat Capitals in Game 1 of Eastern 2nd Round

Van Pelt wears custom Capitals jersey to Game 1

Blake out as Kings general manager, no replacement named

Justin Bieber skips Met Gala to watch Maple Leafs in Game 1

Bednar to remain Avalanche coach after 1st-round playoff ouster

Schaefer 'best player available,' Sportsnet analyst says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Hellebuyck excited to have ‘restart’ with Jets in Western 2nd Round against Stars

Wild confident they will re-sign Kaprizov, can offer him most money

Hurricanes at Capitals, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Bennett-Stolarz debate adds more juice to Panthers-Maple Leafs 2nd-round series

Robertson could return for Stars against Jets in Game 1

Krug not expected to play in NHL again, Blues GM says

Scheifele, Morrissey, Stanley game-time decisions for Jets in Game 1 of Western 2nd Round

Oilers at Golden Knights, Western Conference 2nd Round Game 1 preview

Panthers focused on restoring structure in Game 2 with Ekblad returning against Maple Leafs