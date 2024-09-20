Red Wings season preview: Tarasenko, Talbot added hoping to end playoff drought

Need better team defense to make postseason for first time since 2016

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

The 2024-25 NHL season starts Oct. 4. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Detroit Red Wings.

Coach: Derek Lalonde (third season)

Last season: 41-32-9; fifth place in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Goaltending

The Red Wings are opening training camp with three goalies: Cam Talbot, Ville Husso and Alex Lyon. It remains to be seen whether they will keep three, who will emerge as the starter and whether the goaltending can help Detroit reduce its goals against, 24th in the NHL last season (3.33 per game). Talbot, who signed a two-year, $5 million contract July 1, went 27-20-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and three shutouts in 54 games (52 starts) for the Los Angeles Kings last season. Can the 37-year-old play at a high level for the Red Wings? Can Husso, who was limited to 19 games (18 starts) by injuries last season, stay healthy? Can Lyon, who was hot in January and February before cooling off down the stretch, seize the net and sustain it?

2. Team defense

The biggest problem for the Red Wings last season was team defense. They added Talbot in goal and forward Tyler Motte, who signed a one-year, $800,000 contract July 2. But they will need rookie defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Albert Johansson to perform, and the coaches and players as a group to figure out how to possess the puck more and keep it out of the net better. Forward Patrick Kane said everyone needs to play better defensively, not just the players who are in defensive roles.

3. Replacing offense

The Red Wings ranked ninth in offense (3.35 goals per game) and the power play (23.1 percent) last season, but lost forwards David Perron and Daniel Sprong and defensemen Shayne Gostisbehere and Jake Walman in the offseason. Those four players combined for 57 goals and 167 points last season, including 13 goals and 62 points on the power play. Detroit will need contributions from forward Vladimir Tarasenko, who signed a two-year, $9.5 million contract July 3, and defenseman Erik Gustafsson, who signed a two-year, $4 million contract July 1. They're counting on Kane to keep producing, forward Lucas Raymond to keep developing and forward Alex DeBrincat to cash in on more of his opportunities.

NYR@FLA ECF, Gm6: Tarasenko fires it in past Shesterkin

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

It remains to be seen which combination of players the Red Wings will keep on the 23-man roster. Two goalies or three? Seven defensemen or eight? Thirteen forwards or 14? It appears Edvinsson and Johansson will stick on defense, but veterans Justin Holl and William Lagesson are in the picture. Jonatan Berggren and perhaps Joe Veleno must solidify a spot at forward, while rookies Nate Danielson, Marco Kasper and Carter Mazur each makes a push.

Most intriguing addition

Tarasenko won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season and the St. Louis Blues in 2019. The 32-year-old had 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) in 76 regular-season games for the Panthers and Ottawa Senators. Detroit needs him to provide veteran leadership and offensive punch, and he likely will have to play on the left wing. The right wing is more natural to him, but he played left wing for the first time in his career when he joined the Senators last season and with the Panthers at times too.

Biggest potential surprise

Mazur, a third-round pick (No. 70) in the 2021 NHL Draft, has not played in the NHL yet. But the 22-year-old had 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists) in 60 games for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League last season, then eight points (three goals, five assists) in nine games in the Calder Cup Playoffs. General manager Steve Yzerman compared Mazur's shot to that of DeBrincat, who scored 27 goals for the Red Wings last season and has had 41 goals in a season twice in the NHL.

Ready to contribute

Now seems to be the time for Edvinsson, the No. 6 pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. After two seasons mostly in the AHL, Edvinsson came up to the NHL and played 16 games in the heat of the Stanley Cup Playoff race last season, an important experience for the 21-year-old. He has the size (6-foot-6, 209 pounds) and skill to be a difference-maker, but at the NHL level, sometimes the coaches have had to reel him in. His challenge will be to keep learning and growing on a team trying to take the next step and make the playoffs for the first time in nine seasons.

Fantasy sleeper

Lyon, G -- He was 21-18-5 in 44 games (43 starts) for Detroit last season. His .904 save percentage showed he could sustain solid play after he had a .914 save percentage in 15 games (14 starts) with Florida in 2022-23. If Lyon gets starting opportunities this season, he will be a key sleeper candidate at the goalie position. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Jonatan Berggren -- Joe Veleno -- Tyler Motte

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Erik Gustafsson

Cam Talbot

Ville Husso

