Oilers top Panthers again in Game 6, push Stanley Cup Final to limit

The Oilers got a goal from each of their four lines, with Warren Foegele, Adam Henrique, Zach Hyman and Ryan McLeod scoring, and defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 at Rogers Place on Friday.

Darnell Nurse also scored, and Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for the Oilers, the Western Conference champions.

“It’s a great story but we need to finish it,” Hyman said. “Everybody will forget it we don’t finish it.”

Game 7 is at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Monday. It'll be the 18th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final history but the first in 79 years to feature a team that has rallied from being down 3-0.

The Oilers are trying to become the first team in 82 years to win the Stanley Cup after falling behind 3-0 in the Final. The 1941-42 Toronto Maple Leafs are the only team to successfully complete the comeback.

With three straight wins, the Oilers are third team in NHL history and first since the Detroit Red Wings in 1945 to force Game 7 in the Final after falling behind 3-0.

Edmonton can become the fifth team in NHL history to win a best-of-7 series in any round after losing the first three games.

Aleksander Barkov scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves for the Panthers, the Eastern Conference champions, who were 0-for-3 on the power play, falling to 1-for-19 with two short-handed goals against in the series.

Foegele gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period. A turnover by the Panthers led to a rush chance for Edmonton, with Leon Draisaitl’s pass from the top of the right face-off circle finding Foegele at the bottom of the left circle for a quick one-timer.

The Oilers have scored first in each of their three straight wins.

Henrique made it 2-0 at 46 seconds of the second period, scoring off a 2-on-1 with Mattias Janmark.

Edmonton has also had a 2-0 lead in each of its three wins in the series.

The Panthers thought they got a goal back 10 seconds later when Barkov appeared to score, but it was overturned after the Oilers challenged for offside. Video review determined that Florida forward Sam Reinhart entered the zone before the puck five seconds before Barkov scored.

The Oilers killed a Panthers power play that began at 10:57, and Skinner made a key right-pad save on Barkov off a 2-on-1 at 15:30.

Hyman then scored on a breakaway at 18:20 for a 3-0 lead.

Barkov made it 3-1 at 1:28 of the third period when he went around Foegele and tucked the puck in around Skinner's right pad.

McLeod made it 4-1 with an empty-net goal at 16:45, and Nurse scored into an empty net from deep in his own zone at 16:57, with an assist from Skinner, for the 5-1 final.