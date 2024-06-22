Oilers earn chance to make NHL history with Game 6 win against Panthers

EDMONTON -- The fans at Rogers Place were dancing, a writhing mass of orange and blue, hands waving, pompoms shaking, flailing and hugging and screaming and high fiving and letting the belief suffuse them.

They could finally take a breath, the knots in their stomachs loosening, their heart rates slowing.

Zach Hyman had caught up to the puck just across the offensive blue line and taken it down the slot and backhanded it past Sergei Bobrovsky and the dream that had felt so impossible for the Edmonton Oilers felt real, with 1:40 left in the second period, and the Edmonton Oilers leading the Florida Panthers by three goals.

The chant rose up again, “Sergei, Sergei,” and they knew.

They knew.

“I’m behind him, waiting, waiting, waiting, to see if it gets past him,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Just elation in the moment. The crowd erupts.”

Nugent-Hopkins couldn’t hide his smile. It slipped out, flashing a moment, before disappearing again.

On Friday night, in their final game this season in their home arena, the Oilers had done the near-impossible, winning their third straight game against the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, this one 5-1.

They had forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0, after having three straight do-or-die games, after coming back from the dead the same way they had done when they sat at 3-9-1 early in the season and their coach, Jay Woodcroft, was fired and the Stanley Cup preseason favorites had only questions and no answers.

They were, suddenly and at long last, one step from history. One game. One win.

“The job’s not done,” Hyman said. “It’s a great story, but you need to finish it. Everybody will forget if you don’t finish it. That’s the key is, everybody remembers the winners. It’s great to give [the fans] a moment like that. But I think they’re waiting for a bigger moment.”

That moment can come Monday, when the Oilers and Panthers reconvene for a Game 7 that nearly everyone expected before the series began and no one expected after the Oilers opened with three straight losses.

“It’s funny, of course when you are down 3-0 you are going to say you believe, but we truly, truly believe in each other and the ability to just win one game at a time,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

“That’s all it comes down to. You don’t need to worry about winning two, or three, or four, you just win that game and I think we all have that belief that if we play our best on any given night, we can win, so that’s been our focus, and we put ourselves back in a good spot. But we know Game 7 is going to be the hardest one, but we are going to be ready for it.”