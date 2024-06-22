Oilers earn chance to make NHL history with Game 6 win against Panthers

Edmonton can become only 2nd team to win Cup Final after losing 3 straight to open series

oilers_062124

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- The fans at Rogers Place were dancing, a writhing mass of orange and blue, hands waving, pompoms shaking, flailing and hugging and screaming and high fiving and letting the belief suffuse them.

They could finally take a breath, the knots in their stomachs loosening, their heart rates slowing.

Zach Hyman had caught up to the puck just across the offensive blue line and taken it down the slot and backhanded it past Sergei Bobrovsky and the dream that had felt so impossible for the Edmonton Oilers felt real, with 1:40 left in the second period, and the Edmonton Oilers leading the Florida Panthers by three goals.

The chant rose up again, “Sergei, Sergei,” and they knew.

They knew.

“I’m behind him, waiting, waiting, waiting, to see if it gets past him,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “Just elation in the moment. The crowd erupts.”

Nugent-Hopkins couldn’t hide his smile. It slipped out, flashing a moment, before disappearing again.

On Friday night, in their final game this season in their home arena, the Oilers had done the near-impossible, winning their third straight game against the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, this one 5-1.

They had forced a Game 7 after being down 3-0, after having three straight do-or-die games, after coming back from the dead the same way they had done when they sat at 3-9-1 early in the season and their coach, Jay Woodcroft, was fired and the Stanley Cup preseason favorites had only questions and no answers.

They were, suddenly and at long last, one step from history. One game. One win.

“The job’s not done,” Hyman said. “It’s a great story, but you need to finish it. Everybody will forget if you don’t finish it. That’s the key is, everybody remembers the winners. It’s great to give [the fans] a moment like that. But I think they’re waiting for a bigger moment.”

That moment can come Monday, when the Oilers and Panthers reconvene for a Game 7 that nearly everyone expected before the series began and no one expected after the Oilers opened with three straight losses.

“It’s funny, of course when you are down 3-0 you are going to say you believe, but we truly, truly believe in each other and the ability to just win one game at a time,” Nugent-Hopkins said.

“That’s all it comes down to. You don’t need to worry about winning two, or three, or four, you just win that game and I think we all have that belief that if we play our best on any given night, we can win, so that’s been our focus, and we put ourselves back in a good spot. But we know Game 7 is going to be the hardest one, but we are going to be ready for it.”

Kathryn and Jason discuss the Oilers winning game 6

With the win, the Oilers became just the third team in NHL history to force a Game 7 after being down 0-3 in the Final and the 10th to complete the task in any round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The other nine teams went 4-5 in Game 7.

Only one team has done what Edmonton will attempt to do on Monday in Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, the only team to complete a comeback in the Stanley Cup Final with four straight wins.

Three others have done it in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the 1975 New York Islanders, who did it in the Quarterfinals, the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers, who did it in the Conference Semifinals, and the 2014 Los Angeles Kings, who did it in the First Round.

The Oilers are ready to add themselves to the list.

“It's been a [heck] of a story so far, but at the end of the day, we play to win and this is going to be the hardest game for us,” Leon Draisaitl said. “… I'm just really proud of the way we gave ourselves a chance. That's what it's all about. But by no means is this going to be easy, a walk in the park. This is going to be the hardest game of the series. We know that, we're aware of that. But that being said, really, really proud to give ourselves a chance."

And that’s what they have now. They have a chance.

The memory of the end of Game 3 feels distant now, when the Panthers had a commanding lead, when they were being lauded and crowned and assumed to be the next winners of the Stanley Cup.

The Oilers had done all they could this season, risen from the ashes and, in the very last moments, their time had run out. Their Cinderella story had ended and, for them, there was no happily ever after.

And still, they believed. The Oilers faithful believed. They had come to Rogers Place hoping and praying, their faces painted orange or blue or orange-and-blue, their heads adorned with construction helmets or wigs or hats, their throats already anticipating the scratchiness they’d feel the next morning.

That scratchiness will be there on Saturday, from the “Let’s Go Oilers” chants that started with five minutes remaining in the third period, from the “We Want the Cup” chants that followed, from the screams and the delight and the understanding that this was happening.

It was real. There would be a Game 7, and a chance at claiming history.

“We have belief. I think that's the word I want to use,” Hyman said. “Every game you win it gets stronger, and the outside belief from other people, they start believing too. A lot of people weren't so interested in the Final when it was 0-3, but now I'm sure a lot of people will be tuning in.

“That's why sports is amazing, because the unthinkable can happen. We're in a spot where we thought it could happen, when nobody else believed that it could. Now we’ve got an opportunity. That's all you can ask for.”

Related Content

Oilers top Panthers again in Game 6, push Stanley Cup Final to limit

Panthers, Oilers to face off in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

History of Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final

Knoblauch changes Game 6 for Oilers with 'gutsy' call on coach's challenge

Panthers left looking for confidence after Game 6 loss in Cup Final

Oilers penalty kill shines again in Game 6 victory against Panthers

Panthers offense struggles again in Game 6 loss

Hyman among top performers for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Panthers pay for mistakes in Game 6 Cup Final loss

Snoop Dogg predicted Oilers Game 6 win in Stanley Cup Final

Latest News

Oilers penalty kill shines again in Game 6 victory against Panthers

Panthers pay for mistakes in Game 6 Cup Final loss

Oilers top Panthers again in Game 6, push Stanley Cup Final to limit

Knoblauch changes Game 6 for Oilers with 'gutsy' call on coach's challenge

Panthers offense struggles again in Game 6 loss

Panthers left looking for confidence after Game 6 loss in Cup Final

Hyman among top performers for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Snoop Dogg predicted Oilers Game 6 win in Stanley Cup Final

Catton inspired by Jack Hughes ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

State Your Case: Bedard, Faber or Hughes for Calder Trophy

Solberg brings physical play, 'warrior soul' into 2024 NHL Draft

Luchanko's work ethic, increased responsibilities getting noticed prior to 2024 Draft

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

Panthers vs. Oilers, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

History of Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule