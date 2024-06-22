Panthers vs. Oilers, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Florida Panthers 5-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Friday. The best-of-7 series is tied 3-3.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Tracey Myers:

Star of the game

We’re giving it to Stuart Skinner. The Oilers goaltender wasn’t tested a ton until the third period, but whenever the Panthers tried to get to him, he wasn’t having it. Outside of a goal by Panthers center Aleksander Barkov, Skinner was tremendous. He also had an assist on defenseman Darnell Nurse’s empty-net goal late in the third (more on that later). In all, Skinner made 20 saves in his third straight win.

Goal of the game

That goes to Zach Hyman, whose goal at 18:20 of the second seemed to put a dagger into any hopes the Panthers had in coming back. After Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling’s shot was blocked by Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Hyman took it the other way, and with a backhand shot, the forward beat goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky on his stick side.