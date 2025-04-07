Millen, who played 14 NHL seasons, dies at 67

Goaltender led League in shutouts in 1988-89, went on to work for 'Hockey Night in Canada'

greg-millen-obit

© Graig Abel/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Greg Millen, who played for six teams over 14 NHL seasons, died on Monday. He was 67.

Selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the sixth round (No. 102) of the 1977 NHL Draft, Millen went 215-284 with 89 ties with a 3.88 goals-against average, .873 save percentage and 17 shutouts in 604 regular-season games (582 starts) with the Penguins, Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordiques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. He also went 27-29 with a 3.43 GAA and .885 save percentage in 59 Stanley Cup Playoff games (58 starts).

Millen's best season came with the Blues in 1988-89, when he went 22-20 with seven ties with a 3.38 GAA, .879 save percentage and a League-leading six shutouts.

After retiring from the NHL following the 1991-92 season, Millen became a broadcaster, beginning his career by covering the Ottawa Senators during their inaugural season in 1992-93. He would later go on to work as an analyst for "Hockey Night in Canada" and Sportsnet.

In total, Millen would cover three Olympic Games, the World Cup of Hockey twice, and the Stanley Cup Final 12 times.

