Goalies beaten by Oveckin & Gretzky share war stories with NHL.com

Resume: 17 NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks (1988-1997), San Jose Sharks (1997), Dallas Stars (1997-2002), Toronto Maple Leafs (2002-2006) and Florida Panthers (2006-2007); Fifth in NHL history in wins (484) and tied for 10th in shutouts (76); Two-time Vezina Trophy winner (1991, 1993); Stanley Cup-winner (1999); 2011 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee

Vs. Gretzky: One goal in 24 games

Vs. Ovechkin: Six goals in nine games

Summary: Belfour didn’t allow a goal to Gretzky in his first 23 games against him before Gretzky finally broke through in the third period to give the Rangers a 2-2 tie in Dallas on Nov. 7, 1997. Ovechkin had two goals in three games against Belfour when he played for Toronto in 2005-06, including one in their first meeting on Nov. 8, 2005, and four in six games against Belfour when he was with Florida in 2006-07.

Facing Gretzky: “It was kind of fun because other guys knew about that, that he never scored on me. And the goal he got was real lucky, too. Very opportunistic. It was a shot from the point I didn’t quite see, and I picked up on the puck about halfway because there as a big screen in front. I just reacted, it was a glove-high shot, and I didn’t squeeze the puck quite with the timing right and it went out of my glove right onto his stick off to my left. Then, he had a wide-open net. So, that was it.”

What made Gretzky dangerous? “A lot of these top guys, they have their tendencies, and you just tried to prepare yourself for those tendencies and be ready for them. And it worked for quite a bit against Wayne, so I was lucky there. Wayne, he would shoot, and he was just an all-around very smart player, obviously, and timing-wise he knew where to be at the right time and make the right plays with the puck. You just had to be aware when he was on the ice and who he was playing with. He was an obviously great passer.”

Facing Ovechkin: “He had a very, very similar shot as Brett Hull, quick release, puck dips and dives and curves a lot. I knew where he was going to be on power play, so I was always ahead of that. He was over there, and you could kind of just be prepared and be ready for that shot and you could be ahead of it a little bit.”

What made Ovechkin dangerous? “He could shoot it hard, just like Brett Hull. Same quick release. He could really rip it and when you can rip it like that and it dips and dives and goes on its end, it’s tricky to stop. Ovi, he works hard, he’s got that shot, and I’ve seen Ovi fight, too. Ovi, he’s more powerful and Wayne was more crafty and a better passer. I think he sees the ice better.”