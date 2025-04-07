Goalies beaten by Oveckin & Gretzky share war stories with NHL.com

ELMONT, N.Y. -- After Alex Ovechkin completed his chase of Wayne Gretzky and the NHL goal record by scoring his 895th against the New York Islanders on Sunday, their statistical lines as goal-scorers are almost identical.
Ovechkin has 895 goals in 1,487 games during 20 NHL seasons, all with the Washington Capitals. Gretzky finished his career in 1999 with 894 goals, also in 1,487 games during 20 NHL seasons, with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.
Ovechkin and Gretzky are almost diametrically opposed, though, in how they scored all those goals.
Ovechkin’s “office” is in the left circle, from which he has scored often with his lethal one-timer. Gretzky’s “office” was behind the net, which is not a good place to score goals, but his favorite spot for setting up teammates, contributing significantly to his NHL-record 1,963 assists. He also happened to be very good at scoring goals.
“They’re just two different players,” former Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Olie Kolzig said. “‘Gretz’ is Baryshnikov out there and Alex is controlled chaos. … It’s just two different ways to go about scoring.”
Kolzig is part of a select group of 11 goalies who Ovechkin and Gretzky each scored at least one goal against. It also includes Martin Brodeur, Dominik Hasek, Chris Osgood, Ed Belfour, Garth Snow, Jean-Sebastian Giguere, Kevin Weekes, Mike Dunham, Nikolai Khabibulin and Sean Burke.
NHL.com talked to six of those goalies to help contrast and compare the scoring methods of Ovechkin and Gretzky.