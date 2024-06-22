Hyman among top performers for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Honor roll

Zach Hyman (Edmonton Oilers): The forward scored on a brilliant individual effort to make it 3-0 at 18:20 of the second period. Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins blocked a shot by defenseman Gustav Forsling. Hyman outraced Forsling down the ice and then went to the backhand to beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. It was Hyman’s 16th goal of the postseason, which leads all players. Only Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche (18) and Pavel Bure of the Vancouver Canucks (16) have scored as many goals in a postseason in the past 30 years.

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers): The captain scored at 1:28 of the third to get the Panthers on the board. Barkov had three shots on goal, leading all Florida forwards in Game 6. He also had a second-period goal taken off the board when it was nullified by a review for offside. The center has five points (two goals, three assists) in the Cup Final.

Stuart Skinner (Edmonton Oilers): The goalie stopped 20 of 21 shots to win his third straight game. He allowed a third-period goal to Barkov, but then stood tall the rest of the way. He’s allowed five goals on 86 shots in the past three games, doing more than enough to put the Oilers in position to become the second team to reverse sweep in the Final. The Toronto Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup in 1942 after going down 3-0 in the best-of-7 series.

Adam Henrique (Edmonton Oilers): Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks prior to the NHL Trade Deadline, Henrique has become a perfect third-line center for the Oilers. In Game 6, the forward scored the game-winner, his second goal in three games. Henrique also had two hits and two blocked shots.

Warren Foegele (Edmonton Oilers): The depth forward got Edmonton on the board first, the third time the Oilers have scored the first goal in as many games. Foegele deposited a brilliant saucer pass from Leon Draisaitl at 7:27. It was Foegele’s second goal of the Final, and he now has a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists).