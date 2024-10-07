Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

---

FORWARD

Dylan Holloway, LW, STL

2 percent rostered in fantasy

The St. Louis Blues forward, acquired from the Edmonton Oilers in a successful offer sheet, is expected to play on the top line with forwards Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Holloway scored five goals during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs last season for the Oilers and had three goals on seven shots on goal in three games for the Blues this preseason.

Pavel Dorofeyev, LW, VGK

4 percent rostered in fantasy

The Vegas Golden Knights forward had four points (three goals, one assist) in their preseason finale and should bring exposure to a high-scoring center in Jack Eichel or Tomas Hertl after key offseason departures (Jonathan Marchessault signed with Nashville Predators; Chandler Stephenson signed with Seattle Kraken).

Maxim Tsyplakov, RW, NYI

3 percent rostered in fantasy

The New York Islanders prospect is expected to start the season on the second line with top scorers Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri and also the first power play. Tsyplakov scored 31 goals in the Kontinental Hockey League last season.

Shane Pinto, C, OTT

12 percent rostered in fantasy

The Ottawa Senators forward had four points (three goals, one assist) in their preseason finale and could see an expanded role with injury concern surrounding forward Tim Stützle (upper body). Pinto had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and was plus-9 in 41 games last season.

Paul Cotter, C, NJD

2 percent rostered in fantasy

The New Jersey Devils forward, acquired from the Golden Knights in the offseason, scored two goals and had one assist in their sweep of the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Global Series. Cotter has covered categories with two blocks, three hits and four shots on goal through the first two games and is skating on an underrated third line with forwards Erik Haula and Stefan Noesen.

DEFENSEMAN

Brandt Clarke, LAK

27 percent rostered in fantasy

The Los Angeles Kings prospect is expected to play on their first power play after the injury to veteran Drew Doughty (ankle surgery; month to month). Clarke, who had nearly a point per game (46 in 50 games) for Ontario of the American Hockey League last season, is a breakout candidate for the Kings, who were an elite possession team (53.9; fourth) and had a strong power play (22.6 percent; 12th) last season.

Adam Boqvist, FLA

11 percent rostered in fantasy

The Florida Panthers defenseman is skating on the second pair at even strength and first power play with elite forwards Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and Carter Verhaeghe. Boqvist, who had five points (two goals, three assists) in five games this preseason, can shatter his previous NHL career highs with at least 40 points and 15 power-play points after the offseason departure of Brandon Montour (signed with Seattle).

Jake Walman, SJS

12 percent rostered in fantasy

The San Jose Sharks defenseman, acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the offseason, had three assists and nine shots on goal in three games this preseason. Walman set an NHL career high in goals (12 in 63 games) last season as Detroit’s No. 3 defenseman and should now bring exposure to top rookies Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, as well as veteran goal scorer Tyler Toffoli, in prime situations for the much-improved Sharks.

GOALIE

Arturs Silovs, VAN

31 percent rostered in fantasy

The Vancouver Canucks rookie was 5-5 with one shutout in 10 games during the 2024 playoffs and helped lead them to Game 7 of the Western Conference Second Round while filling in for injured starter Thatcher Demko. With injury concern still surrounding Demko (knee), Silovs can build off his momentum from the preseason (2-1-0, .917 save percentage) and is worth adding in standard leagues as either a standalone or handcuff.

Charlie Lindgren, WSH

43 percent rostered in fantasy

The Washington Capitals goalie shut out the Boston Bruins in their preseason finale on Saturday and is expected to be a part of a timeshare tandem with Logan Thompson (acquired from Vegas in offseason). Lindgren, who set NHL career highs in wins (25) and shutouts (six; tied for League lead) last season, was 13-7-2 with a .916 save percentage and three shutouts over his final 22 regular-season games to help Washington qualify for the postseason.

NOTE: Boston Bruins goalie Joonas Korpisalo is the most dropped player in fantasy entering Week 1 after Jeremy Swayman signed an eight-year contract but remains a viable option as a standalone or handcuff.