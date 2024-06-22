Panthers left looking for confidence after Game 6 loss in Cup Final

EDMONTON – The Florida Panthers’ lead in the Stanley Cup Final is gone. Their confidence seems to be, too.

The Panthers went right to work on their mental state in a locker room meeting following their 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 at Rogers Place on Friday, but, at this point, it must feel like they’re trying to stop a giant snowball rolling downhill against them. Edmonton has won three straight games to even the best-of-7 series and force a Game 7 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida on Monday (8 p.m.; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“Well, right now if you walked into the room, there won’t be a lot of happy people,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “I’m not worried about [the players’ mental state] tonight. It doesn’t have to be right tonight. You’ve suffered a defeat, you feel it, it hurts. You lick your wounds, and we start building that back tomorrow.

“But who you are tonight means nothing to who you’re going to be two days from now.”

In the span of a week, the Panthers have gone from the verge of sweeping their way to their first championship to the verge of joining the 1942 Detroit Red Wings in an ignominious Stanley Cup Final history. Those Red Wings are the only previous team to lose in a best-of-7 Cup Final after winning the first three games, losing the last four to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Oilers have already joined the 1945 Red Wings (vs. the Maple Leafs) and the 1942 Maple Leafs as the only teams to force a Game 7 in a best-of-7 Cup Final after losing the first three games.

The determined Panthers team that was on a mission to win the Cup for the first time after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Final last season has unraveled in the past three games. After outscoring the Oilers 11-4 in winning the first three games, they’ve been outscored 18-5 in losing three straight.

They still have one chance left to salvage the series and avoid infamy, but will need to regroup and find a way to regain their composure.

“We just had a little chat with the team. I think we are still feeling good,” Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “We know what to do. We put ourselves in this situation, going home, excited to play the next game.”