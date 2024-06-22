Panthers offense struggles again in Game 6 loss

EDMONTON -- When the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final came to a close, the Florida Panthers were leading the Edmonton Oilers by three goals and riding a huge wave of momentum.

But after scoring 11 goals through the first eight periods of the Cup Final, the Panthers’ offense has been anemic. They’ve scored five goals in the past 10 periods. Their top players have been quiet. Everyone in a Panthers uniform has been, really.

And if they don’t rekindle their offense, the Panthers could end up being on the frustrating side of history.

“I think they’ve kind of disconnected us,” Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said after their 5-1 loss to the Oilers Game 6 of the Final at Rogers Place on Friday.

“They’ve rimmed a lot of pucks out of the zone and tried to just spread us out. They’re doing a good job of it. We have to come together, we have to stick together and it has to be defense first.”

The Panthers, who had a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series on June 13, are now tied 3-3 going back to Amerant Bank Arena, where Game 7 will be on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Panthers are trying to avoid being the second team in NHL history to lose in the Cup Final after having a 3-0 lead. The last time it happened was 1942, when the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from that deficit to defeat the Detroit Red Wings.

Other than the two third-period goals they scored in a 4-3 loss in Game 5, and coach Paul Maurice said “There was a score effect to that,” not much has gone the Panthers’ way offensively the past three games.