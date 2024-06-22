Panthers offense struggles again in Game 6 loss

Florida has scored just 5 goals in past 10 periods against Oilers in Final

scfgm6_fla offense struggles

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- When the second period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final came to a close, the Florida Panthers were leading the Edmonton Oilers by three goals and riding a huge wave of momentum.

But after scoring 11 goals through the first eight periods of the Cup Final, the Panthers’ offense has been anemic. They’ve scored five goals in the past 10 periods. Their top players have been quiet. Everyone in a Panthers uniform has been, really. 

And if they don’t rekindle their offense, the Panthers could end up being on the frustrating side of history.

“I think they’ve kind of disconnected us,” Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues said after their 5-1 loss to the Oilers Game 6 of the Final at Rogers Place on Friday. 

“They’ve rimmed a lot of pucks out of the zone and tried to just spread us out. They’re doing a good job of it. We have to come together, we have to stick together and it has to be defense first.”

The Panthers, who had a 3-0 lead in the best-of-7 series on June 13, are now tied 3-3 going back to Amerant Bank Arena, where Game 7 will be on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Panthers are trying to avoid being the second team in NHL history to lose in the Cup Final after having a 3-0 lead. The last time it happened was 1942, when the Toronto Maple Leafs came back from that deficit to defeat the Detroit Red Wings.

Other than the two third-period goals they scored in a 4-3 loss in Game 5, and coach Paul Maurice said “There was a score effect to that,” not much has gone the Panthers’ way offensively the past three games.

SCF, Gm6: Panthers @ Oilers Recap

Game 6 proved to be the latest night of frustration for the Panthers. That was especially true for their forwards, who didn’t get a shot on goal through the first half of the game. Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson had the Panthers’ only two shots of the first period, one from 170 feet away from Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, the next 52 feet from him. Defensemen Gustav Forsling and Brandon Montour also had early shots.

Center Aleksander Barkov broke the forward drought with his wrist shot on a Panthers power play at 11:55 of the second period.

“Well, they’re playing really well,” Barkov said. “They play really well defensively. They’re fast. They’re generating a lot of offense. So, obviously, we need to be better. There are things in the games that we’ve done really well and there are things that we need to get better at.”

Florida’s power play is also having a difficult time. After going 14-for-60 (23.3 percent) through the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers are 1-for-19 (5.3 percent) in six games against the Oilers.

Their lone power-play goal came from Rodrigues at 12:26 of the third period of Game 2.

“I think we’re lacking a little bit of offensive speed, and that would be true of our 5-on-5 game,” Maurice said. “We’re getting jammed into corners. So, we’ll look at places where we can generate speed or keep our speed.”

They’ll also need to see why their top players are being shut down.

Center Carter Verhaeghe hasn’t had a goal since Game 1 against the Oilers. His assist on Barkov’s goal at 1:28 of the third period on Friday is his only other point in this series. Forward Matthew Tkachuk has one goal in this series, in Game 5 on Tuesday. Center Sam Reinhart, who led the Panthers with 57 goals in the regular season, has one against the Oilers (Game 3). 

“They came out hungrier than us,” Verhaeghe said. “They wanted it and that was kind of it. We didn’t really get to our forecheck off the start, and they took to us, so I think it’s for us to get better and I think we need some better starts.”

The Panthers need everything to be better in Game 7. It’s been quite the turn of events for them, especially on offense. This is their last chance to get it together.

“I think they’re just doing a good job defensively, blocking a lot of shots and keeping us outside,” Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen said. “That’s about it.”

Related Content

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

Oilers top Panthers again in Game 6, push Stanley Cup Final to limit

Panthers vs. Oilers, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

Panthers, Oilers to face off in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

History of Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final

Panthers left looking for confidence after Game 6 loss in Cup Final

Oilers earn chance to make NHL history with Game 6 win against Panthers

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Knoblauch changes Game 6 for Oilers with 'gutsy' call on coach's challenge

Panthers pay for mistakes in Game 6 Cup Final loss

Hyman among top performers for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Snoop Dogg predicted Oilers Game 6 win in Stanley Cup Final

Latest News

Oilers penalty kill shines again in Game 6 victory against Panthers

Panthers pay for mistakes in Game 6 Cup Final loss

Oilers top Panthers again in Game 6, push Stanley Cup Final to limit

Knoblauch changes Game 6 for Oilers with 'gutsy' call on coach's challenge

Oilers earn chance to make NHL history with Game 6 win against Panthers

Panthers left looking for confidence after Game 6 loss in Cup Final

Hyman among top performers for Oilers in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Stanley Cup Final blog: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Stanley Cup Final blog: Evan Rodrigues

Snoop Dogg predicted Oilers Game 6 win in Stanley Cup Final

Catton inspired by Jack Hughes ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

State Your Case: Bedard, Faber or Hughes for Calder Trophy

Solberg brings physical play, 'warrior soul' into 2024 NHL Draft

Luchanko's work ethic, increased responsibilities getting noticed prior to 2024 Draft

Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

Panthers vs. Oilers, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final: Instant reaction

History of Game 7 in Stanley Cup Final

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule