Snoop Dogg predicted Oilers Game 6 win in Stanley Cup Final

Call him the Snoopsayer.

Legendary rapper and hockey superfan Snoop Dogg predicted the Edmonton Oilers Game 6 win in the Stanley Cup Final during his show at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

"Tomorrow night, the Oilers are going to win in this... building," Snoop said, more or less while rocking a blue Oilers No. 27 Georges Laraque jersey. "I can see the future."

Laraque, who played 490 NHL games over eight seasons in Edmonton, has been a vocal cheerleader for the team during the run. He shared a post on social media crediting Snoop for the good call.