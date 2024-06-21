Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

7:48 p.m. ET

The teams are on the ice for warmups and as expected, Evander Kane is not out there.

I'm amazed at the job the arena people here do, and everywhere. Less that 24 hours ago, there was a Snoop Dogg concert at Rogers Place and now were are ready for the biggest hockey game in this city since 1990.

This city was absolutely bonkers today. In addition to the giant line for the Moss Pit, we saw what looked like a Zamboni driving down the street.

There is a major development in the press box, though. For the first two games there was what seemed like an endless bowl of Reese’s Pieces. Well, that is nowhere to be found tonight, replaced with peanut M&M’s. It seems like the Oilers are tempting fate by changing up the candy selection. We will see.

The arena is still about half empty with about 40 minutes before puck drop. The weather is absolutely beautiful here today, with temperatures in the low 70s, no humidity, so I’m sure those fans enjoying some outdoor refreshment are getting their last sips in ahead of what will be the last NHL game played in Canada this season and perhaps the last NHL game played anywhere this season.