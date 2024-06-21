Stanley Cup Final Game 6 live blog: Panthers vs. Oilers

Sights, sounds, highlights from Rogers Place in Edmonton

edm-fans-live-blog

© Bill Price

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Welcome to Game 6 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final from Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Florida Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 after taking a 3-0 lead. NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price is in the arena and will provide all the sights and sounds from Game 6 with our Stanley Cup Final live blog.

7:48 p.m. ET

The teams are on the ice for warmups and as expected, Evander Kane is not out there.

I'm amazed at the job the arena people here do, and everywhere. Less that 24 hours ago, there was a Snoop Dogg concert at Rogers Place and now were are ready for the biggest hockey game in this city since 1990.

This city was absolutely bonkers today. In addition to the giant line for the Moss Pit, we saw what looked like a Zamboni driving down the street.

There is a major development in the press box, though. For the first two games there was what seemed like an endless bowl of Reese’s Pieces. Well, that is nowhere to be found tonight, replaced with peanut M&M’s. It seems like the Oilers are tempting fate by changing up the candy selection. We will see.

The arena is still about half empty with about 40 minutes before puck drop. The weather is absolutely beautiful here today, with temperatures in the low 70s, no humidity, so I’m sure those fans enjoying some outdoor refreshment are getting their last sips in ahead of what will be the last NHL game played in Canada this season and perhaps the last NHL game played anywhere this season.

7:15 p.m. ET

Welcome back to Edmonton. Though none of us were actually dragged back to Alberta as Connor McDavid said was his want, I think many of the fans and media are stunned that there will be a Game 6 tonight. It looked improbable after the Panthers took a 3-0 lead. Even after the Oilers won Game 4, I think many -- except for the Oilers -- felt it would end in Game 5, with Florida winning it all at home. But McDavid, who is on a record tear, would not let that happen and now the goal is for him and Oilers to drag everyone back to Florida for Game 7, which would be the first Cup Final Game 7 since the St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in 2019.

The Panthers have one lineup change tonight, with Nick Cousins coming back into the lineup and Kyle Okposo taking a seat.

As for the Oilers, Evander Kane, who hasn’t played since Game 2, took part in practice yesterday, but is not expected to play.

What is expected is for this place to be an absolute madhouse. It was outside with a massive line of folks waiting to get into the Moss Pit, the outdoor viewing area. The line stretched around a few blocks with people and Oilers jersey as far as the eye could see.

I’ll be back during warmups with any updates.

Related Content

Pediatric patient writes special song for Panthers before Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Tkachuk looking like 'a force' again for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

Oilers push toward Game 6 of Cup Final discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

McDavid climbing toward Gretzky's territory, record in Stanley Cup Final

Latest News

Tennessee State unveils first-ever hockey jersey for HBCU team

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 21

Pediatric patient writes special song for Panthers before Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Red Wings will re-sign Raymond, Seider 'in due time,' GM Yzerman says

Ekman-Larsson ready to make impact for Panthers in Game 6 of Cup Final 

3 Keys: Panthers at Oilers, Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Draisaitl 'not at the standard I hold myself to' for Oilers in Cup Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Cogliano retires after 17 NHL seasons, to join Avalanche front office

NHL Morning Skate for June 21

State Your Case: Kucherov, MacKinnon or McDavid for Hart Trophy

Jiricek's road to 2024 NHL Draft bred from 'intense' competition with older brother 

Letourneau making sizable impression heading into 2024 NHL Draft

Lindstrom drawing comparisons to Lindros ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Panthers maintain perspective with chance to win Stanley Cup in Game 6 of Final

Tkachuk looking like 'a force' again for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

NHL Foundation receives $75,000 donation toward girls hockey