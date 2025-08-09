Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Dallas Stars players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.
1. Mikko Rantanen, F
NHL.com point projection: 96
Rantanen had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 games with the Stars last season and 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes and then moved from the Hurricanes to the Stars on March 7, and had 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 82 combined games between the teams. Since 2021-22, Rantanen ranks seventh in the NHL in points (389 in 319 games), seventh in goals (165), tied for 12th in assists (224), tied for eighth in power-play goals (54), tied for sixth in power-play points (138), 11th in shots on goal (1,043) and third among forwards in average ice time (21:51 per game). Rantanen is ranked among NHL.com's top 10 fantasy forwards.