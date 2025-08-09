Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

2. Jake Oettinger, G

NHL.com win projection: 37

Oettinger ranked third in the NHL in wins (36) last season and, among goalies with at least 30 starts, was tied for 10th in save percentage (.909) and ranked 12th in goals-against average (2.59). He's won at least 35 games in each of the past three seasons, and the Stars have given him plenty of goal support. Dallas ranks third in goals per game since 2022-23 (3.46), making Oettinger a top five fantasy goalie option.

3. Jason Robertson, F

NHL.com point projection: 84

Robertson reached 80 points (35 goals, 45 assists) for the second consecutive season and has had at least 79 in four straight, including an NHL career-high 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) in 2022-23. He's 14th in goals since 2021-22 (151 in 320 games) and averaging 243.7 shots on goal per season over that span. He has had at least nine power-play goals in each of his past four seasons and is averaging 21.8 power-play points over that span. From Jan. 1 to the end of last season, Robertson was tied for seventh in the NHL in points (52 in 46 games) and tied for third in goals (26) and is one of three Stars players among the top 40 overall fantasy options.

4. Wyatt Johnston, F

NHL.com point projection: 81

Johnston, who has played 82 games in each of his first three seasons in the NHL, had career highs in goals (33), assists (38), points (71), power-play goals (11), power-play points (25) and average ice time (18:56 per game) last season. The 22-year-old has seen an increase in goals, assists, points and power-play ice time in each of his seasons. Johnston is a fringe top 50 forward in redraft formats and should be considered a top 10 option at the position in keeper leagues.