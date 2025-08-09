Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Rantanen among top 10 forwards; Oettinger has won at least 35 games in each of past 3 seasons

DAL 32 in 32 fantasy Rantanen

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff ranks the top five Dallas Stars players for standard leagues and provides skater points and goalie wins projections for the 2025-26 season.

1. Mikko Rantanen, F

NHL.com point projection: 96

Rantanen had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 games with the Stars last season and 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes and then moved from the Hurricanes to the Stars on March 7, and had 88 points (32 goals, 56 assists) in 82 combined games between the teams. Since 2021-22, Rantanen ranks seventh in the NHL in points (389 in 319 games), seventh in goals (165), tied for 12th in assists (224), tied for eighth in power-play goals (54), tied for sixth in power-play points (138), 11th in shots on goal (1,043) and third among forwards in average ice time (21:51 per game). Rantanen is ranked among NHL.com's top 10 fantasy forwards.

WPG@DAL, Gm3: Rantanen extends lead to 4-2 with remarkable goal

2. Jake Oettinger, G

NHL.com win projection: 37

Oettinger ranked third in the NHL in wins (36) last season and, among goalies with at least 30 starts, was tied for 10th in save percentage (.909) and ranked 12th in goals-against average (2.59). He's won at least 35 games in each of the past three seasons, and the Stars have given him plenty of goal support. Dallas ranks third in goals per game since 2022-23 (3.46), making Oettinger a top five fantasy goalie option.

3. Jason Robertson, F

NHL.com point projection: 84

Robertson reached 80 points (35 goals, 45 assists) for the second consecutive season and has had at least 79 in four straight, including an NHL career-high 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) in 2022-23. He's 14th in goals since 2021-22 (151 in 320 games) and averaging 243.7 shots on goal per season over that span. He has had at least nine power-play goals in each of his past four seasons and is averaging 21.8 power-play points over that span. From Jan. 1 to the end of last season, Robertson was tied for seventh in the NHL in points (52 in 46 games) and tied for third in goals (26) and is one of three Stars players among the top 40 overall fantasy options.

4. Wyatt Johnston, F

NHL.com point projection: 81

Johnston, who has played 82 games in each of his first three seasons in the NHL, had career highs in goals (33), assists (38), points (71), power-play goals (11), power-play points (25) and average ice time (18:56 per game) last season. The 22-year-old has seen an increase in goals, assists, points and power-play ice time in each of his seasons. Johnston is a fringe top 50 forward in redraft formats and should be considered a top 10 option at the position in keeper leagues.

COL@DAL, Gm5: Johnston fires it off the goalie and in to get things started 9 seconds into the 1st period

5. Roope Hintz, F

NHL.com point projection: 77

Hintz had an NHL career-high 39 assists last season and is averaging 33.0 goals, 36.7 assists and 69.7 points per season over his past four. He's had at least 18 power-play points in each of his past five, at least seven power-play goals in each of his past four and is tied for 13th in the League in short-handed points (13) since 2021-22. Hintz has a chance to exceed his career high in points (75 in 2022-23) with a full season playing on the top line with Rantanen.

Other DAL players on preseason fantasy draft lists:

Breakout candidates: Thomas Harley, D (point projection: 62); Mavrik Bourque, F (point projection: 45)

Others to consider: Matt Duchene, F (point projection: 70); Miro Heiskanen, D (point projection: 44)

Draft bargain: Tyler Seguin, F (point projection: 51)

Hits category specialist: Lian Bichsel, D

Related Content

Inside look at Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

32 in 32

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Colorado Avalanche

Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks