3 questions facing Dallas Stars

Bourque's next step, Gulutzan's 2nd coaching stint among unknowns

DAL 32 in 32 questions Bourque

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, three important questions facing the Dallas Stars.

1. What's next for Mavrik Bourque?

When the Stars traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken on June 19, it left an opening on the second line with Matt Duchene and Tyler Seguin. They will evaluate who will fill that spot. One possibility could be Bourque.

The Stars have taken their time developing their prospects and Bourque, a first-round pick (No. 30) in the 2020 NHL Draft, is the latest to come through the ranks. He's coming off a solid rookie season when he had 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) and averaged 12:41 of ice time in 73 games. Now it's time for the 23-year-old to make a bigger impact with the Stars and it could be as part of their second line.

2. How different will Glen Gulutzan's second coaching stint in Dallas be?

It should be a world of difference for Gulutzan, who coached the Stars from 2011-13. Since then, he's worked with some of the NHL's best coaches including Mike Sullivan, Dave Tippett, John Tortorella, Ken Hitchcock and Kris Knoblauch.

Gulutzan also comes into a different situation compared to 2011, when the Stars were in the midst of a rebuild. There were some changes after Dallas struggled to score in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Gulutzan inherits a team with a lot of good pieces in place. He should have a great impact.

Glen Gulutzan on being named Head Coach of Stars

3. Is Nils Lundkvist ready for a bigger role?

The Stars acquired the defenseman from the New York Rangers on Sept. 19, 2022, for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Lundkvist has yet to play a full season with Dallas and his NHL career-high is 60 games in 2022-23. He had five assists in 39 games last season.

With the Stars not re-signing Cody Ceci and Mathew Dumba, this is the time for the 25-year-old to take advantage of it and secure a spot among the six defensemen.

Related Content

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

32 in 32

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

Dallas Stars fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Dallas Stars

Inside look at Dallas Stars

Inside look at Columbus Blue Jackets

3 questions facing Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Columbus Blue Jackets

Inside look at Colorado Avalanche

3 questions facing Colorado Avalanche

Top prospects for Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

NHL EDGE stats leaders for Colorado Avalanche

Inside look at Chicago Blackhawks

3 questions facing Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks fantasy rankings, projections for 2025-26

Top prospects for Chicago Blackhawks