Wilson hopes to fulfill ‘dream’ of playing for Canada at Olympics

BRAMPTON, Ontario -- Tom Wilson sat on the edge of his seat and absorbed every exhilarating moment that was transpiring on the television in front of him, just like millions of viewers across Canada and the United States.

Every goal. Every punch. Every shift. All of it.

“All I could think about,” Wilson told NHL.com this week, “is that I wished I was there. So much. So badly.”

It was Feb. 15 when the round-robin game between Canada and the U.S. at the 4 Nations Face-Off quickly became one for the ages, from the electric national anthems to three fights in the first nine seconds, to a ridiculous Connor McDavid goal, all in front of 21,105 screaming fans at Bell Centre in Montreal. That the visiting U.S., playing the villain role, deservedly would end up winning 3-1 only added to the spice of the story.

Wilson longingly sought to be part of that tale, the Washington Capitals forward hoping to use his unique blend of hustle and muscle to deliver both hits and points in the red-and-white Canada jersey he’d grown up in Toronto fantasizing of wearing one day. At the same time, he understands how deep the talent pool Canada has at its disposal and is the first to admit those selected over him were all deserving.

But being on the outside looking in for the 4 Nations Face-Off has fueled Wilson’s desire even more to represent his country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 next February. To that end, Canada is holding an Olympic training camp in Calgary next month, and Wilson is expected to be one of the candidates taking part.

“Obviously, it’s a dream your whole life to be mentioned in that type of realm of the guys with that type of pedigree,” Wilson said during a 1-on-1 interview at the 11th annual Smilezone Celebrity Golf Tournament at Lionhead Golf Club. “There’s a lot of really good superstar names, and just to be even in the mix is a huge privilege. I’m just going to try and play as well as I can up until the final team is announced and put my name in the hat.

“Leading up to (4 Nations), obviously I was a little bummed not to be part of it. And then, leading up to it, I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll enjoy the break and not think too much about it.’”