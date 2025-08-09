NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Dallas Stars:

1. High-danger, midrange goals

The Stars led the NHL in high-danger goals (150) last season and were tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in high-danger shots on goal (680). Forward Wyatt Johnston ranked sixth in high-danger shots on goal (100), was tied for ninth in high-danger goals (22), finished in the 90th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (65) and 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight).

Wing Jason Robertson ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (18), 91st percentile in high-danger shots on goal (66), and highly at his position in midrange shots on goal (69; 91st percentile), midrange goals (10; 90th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (32; 98th percentile) last season. Forward Matt Duchene ranked in the 87th percentile in high-danger goals (14) and 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight) at his position.

Center Roope Hintz, who ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in top skating speed (23.70 miles per hour), eighth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (30) and sixth in 20-plus mph bursts (333), finished in the 94th percentile at his position in high-danger shots on goal (74) and high-danger goals (18), was in the 83rd percentile in midrange shots on goal (52) and 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight).

Mikko Rantanen, who was traded twice last season and made his Stars debut March 8, finished in the 91st percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (65). He also ranked in the 95th percentile at his position in midrange shots on goal (83) and midrange goals (12) last season, when he played for the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas.

The Stars were tied for sixth in high-danger goals among defensemen (nine) and third in high-danger shooting percentage (28.1 percent) at the position. Thomas Harley was tied for third among defensemen in high-danger goals (four) and ranked in the 93rd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (11). Harley also finished highly at his position in midrange goals (six; 96th percentile), midrange shots on goal (38; 93rd percentile), long-range shots on goal (86; 93rd percentile) and long-range goals (four; 92nd percentile).