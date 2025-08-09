NHL EDGE stats leaders for Dallas Stars

Robertson's proficiency in high-danger goals, power-play skating distance among highlights

DAL 32 in 32 edge robertson

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By Chris Meaney
@chrismeaney NHL.com Staff Writer

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, we will identify key EDGE stats for each team to preview the 2025-26 season. Today, we look at the impact of three advanced metrics for the Dallas Stars:

1. High-danger, midrange goals

The Stars led the NHL in high-danger goals (150) last season and were tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second in high-danger shots on goal (680). Forward Wyatt Johnston ranked sixth in high-danger shots on goal (100), was tied for ninth in high-danger goals (22), finished in the 90th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (65) and 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight).

Wing Jason Robertson ranked in the 94th percentile among forwards in high-danger goals (18), 91st percentile in high-danger shots on goal (66), and highly at his position in midrange shots on goal (69; 91st percentile), midrange goals (10; 90th percentile) and long-range shots on goal (32; 98th percentile) last season. Forward Matt Duchene ranked in the 87th percentile in high-danger goals (14) and 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight) at his position.

Center Roope Hintz, who ranked in the 97th percentile among forwards in top skating speed (23.70 miles per hour), eighth in 22-plus mph speed bursts (30) and sixth in 20-plus mph bursts (333), finished in the 94th percentile at his position in high-danger shots on goal (74) and high-danger goals (18), was in the 83rd percentile in midrange shots on goal (52) and 85th percentile in midrange goals (eight).

Mikko Rantanen, who was traded twice last season and made his Stars debut March 8, finished in the 91st percentile among forwards in high-danger shots on goal (65). He also ranked in the 95th percentile at his position in midrange shots on goal (83) and midrange goals (12) last season, when he played for the Colorado Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas.

The Stars were tied for sixth in high-danger goals among defensemen (nine) and third in high-danger shooting percentage (28.1 percent) at the position. Thomas Harley was tied for third among defensemen in high-danger goals (four) and ranked in the 93rd percentile in high-danger shots on goal (11). Harley also finished highly at his position in midrange goals (six; 96th percentile), midrange shots on goal (38; 93rd percentile), long-range shots on goal (86; 93rd percentile) and long-range goals (four; 92nd percentile).

DAL@EDM, Gm4: Robertson buries PPG through traffic for equalizer

2. Power-play skating distance

The Stars led the NHL in total miles skated on the power play (310.08), ranking first among forwards (243.15) and seventh among defensemen (66.93) last season. Dallas' 12.43 miles skated on the power play against the New York Rangers on Dec. 20 was the most by any team in a single game last season, including the most by forwards (9.77) and second most by defensemen (2.66). They were ninth in miles skated at all strengths (3,762.83) and sixth among forwards (2,417.76) in that category.

Johnston finished ninth among forwards in total miles skated on the power play (38.83), second in the NHL in miles skated on the power play in a single game last season (1.63) and ranked highly among forwards in total miles skated at all strengths (252.73; 94th percentile). He was one of four Stars forwards to rank in the top 10 in total miles skated on the power play in a single game with Robertson (1.48; fifth), Hintz and Jamie Benn (1.32; tied for eighth).

Rantanen finished in the 97th percentile in total miles skated on the power play (37.0) and Duchene ranked in the 91st percentile (31.68) among forwards. Harley was in the 94th percentile among defensemen (29.23). Esa Lindell ranked second at the position and fourth in the NHL in total miles skated on the penalty kill (29.94).

EDM@DAL, Gm5: Hintz trims Stars' deficit with PPG in 2nd period

3. Oettinger's long-range save percentage

Goalie Jake Oettinger finished third in long-range save percentage (.988) and long-range saves (399) in 58 games last season. During the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Oettinger ranked second in long-range save percentage (.990), sixth in midrange save percentage (.897) and was tied for seventh in high-danger save percentage (.825).

In 18 playoff games, Oettinger finished first in midrange saves (122) and second in long-range saves (104) and high-danger saves (113). During the regular season, he ranked sixth in goal differential (plus-41) and was tied for fifth in games with a save percentage greater than .900 (34). With Rantanen on board for a full season and the Stars' elite core still intact, Dallas, which has made the Western Conference Final in three straight seasons, remains one of the top Stanley Cup contenders.

More EDGE stats insights for Stars

