Top prospects for Dallas Stars

2. Emil Hemming, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 29 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Barrie (OHL): 60 GP, 18-30-48

It's no surprise that the Stars have another good Finland-born player in the pipeline. It's just part of their DNA. Hemming (6-2, 209) made his North American debut last season in the Ontario Hockey League and the 19-year-old is looking to build from there.

"For him, it's going to be rounding out, becoming a good pro, even though he's playing junior," Peverley said. "You watch him, he's uber talented. He's got a good shot, he's skilled, he's got good size. It's the habits away from the rink that he'll need to continue to work on but he's in a good spot and we're in no place to rush players and we've never rushed players."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

3. Cameron Schmidt, F

How acquired: Selected with No. 94 pick in 2025 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Vancouver (WHL): 61 GP, 40-38-78

The Stars have a knack of getting great players past the first round and they could be onto something there again. Schmidt, 18, isn't big (5-7, 161), but he's got great skills and has drawn comparisons to former Dallas forward Logan Stankoven, who was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes for Mikko Rantanen.

"He's a high-octane player," Peverley said. "He can skate, he has great hands, he can shoot the puck. He's competitive and he's not afraid to go into the hard areas. There are similarities to Logan, but their games are a little bit different. The size was the knock on that he went in the third round, but we feel he's a first-round talent. He's going to have to go back to the CHL (Canadian Hockey League) and have a good year and we're expecting him to do so."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

4. Tristan Bertucci, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 61 pick in 2023 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: Barrie (OHL), 52 GP, 7-30-37

The 20-year-old played his first season with the Colts, who acquired him from Flint as part of a three-team trade with Niagara last August. Bertucci (6-2, 185) will head to the AHL this season.

"He skates really well and needs to continue to get stronger, thicker," Peverley said. "He's had some issues dealing with that in the past. He had some hiccups the past few years, but he's got great hockey sense, he can play an all-around game, and he has some offense to him. When he skates, you see a little bit of (Stars defenseman Thomas) Harley in him. Not as much offense as Thomas, but he skates well and has good size."

Projected NHL arrival: Next season

5. Justin Hryckowian, F

How acquired: Undrafted; signed as free agent March 20, 2024

2024-25 season: Dallas (NHL): 5 GP, 0-1-1; Texas (AHL): 67 GP, 22-38-60

Signed by the Stars after his third season at Northeastern University, the 24-year-old was named the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding rookie. He was also named to the league's all-rookie team.

"He's an outstanding, two-way center," Peverley said. "He's hard on pucks, excellent on face-offs. He's got great hockey sense. The knock will be his size (5-11, 195) and maybe a bit of his skating, but he's such a smart player and he's continuing to get better at his weaknesses. He can play wing, center, he's excellent on draws and was on the first penalty kill and first power play as a rookie."

Projected NHL arrival: This season