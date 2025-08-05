Khudobin retires from NHL after 14 seasons

Goalie had 114 wins with 6 teams, last played in League in 2023

dal-khudobin-retires

© Derek Leung/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Anton Khudobin announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after 14 seasons.

The 39-year-old goalie last played in the NHL in 2022-23, when he started one game for the Chicago Blackhawks, making 22 saves in a 6-1 loss on March 23, 2023. He played in five games with Sibir Novosibirsk of the Kontinental Hockey League and 11 games with Sokol Krasnoyarsk of the VHL, the second-highest professional league in Russia, in 2023-24.

Selected by the Minnesota Wild in the seventh round (No. 206) of the 2004 NHL Draft, Khudobin was 114-92-33 with a 2.52 GAA, .916 save percentage and 11 shutouts in 260 regular-season games (238 starts) for the Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars and Blackhawks.

He was 14-10 with a 2.63 GAA, .919 save percentage and one shutout in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games (24 starts), with 25 of those games coming during the 2020 postseason, when he helped the Stars advance to the Cup Final before losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Khudobin also played in 230 American Hockey League games and 21 Calder Cup Playoff games throughout his career.

