NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look to stay hot in final game before Global Series

McDavid goes for longest point streak by active player for Oilers; Ullmark could return for Senators

On tap 110726 Blackhawks Hurricanes

© Josh Lavallee/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are 12 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Streaking to Finland?

The Carolina Hurricanes go for their sixth straight home win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Lenovo Center (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN), their final game before they leave for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki, where they will face the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Nov. 12 and 14. Carolina (13-3-2) is coming off a 5-3 victory at the New York Islanders on Thursday and has won five of their past six games (5-1-0). Logan Stankoven has six points (three goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak for the Hurricanes, including a goal on Thursday. Carolina can sweep the two-game season series against Chicago (4-12-1) after a 5-2 win at United Center on Oct. 10. The Blackhawks will try to end a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) and get their first road win (0-7-1) of the season after a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Roman Kantserov scored to stretch his point streak to seven games (five goals, two assists), tying him for the sixth-longest point streak by a Blackhawks rookie and the lengthiest since Jonathan Toews (10 games) in 2007-08.

McDavid seeks point streak record

Connor McDavid can claim the record for longest point streak by an active NHL player when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). The Oilers captain is riding a season-opening 17-game point streak (44 points; 10 goals, 34 assists) and needs a goal or assist to pass himself (2021-22) and William Nylander (2023-24). McDavid, the NHL’s points leader, will also try to halt a two-game slide (0-1-1) for the Oilers (11-3-3) after he tallied a goal and three assists in a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Vancouver (3-14-1) has lost four in a row (0-4-0) and 14 of 15 (1-13-1). Liam Ohgren has scored in four of his past five games for the Canucks, including a goal in a 6-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

First Shift on Connor McDavid's incredible start to the season and more

Music City matchup

Steven Stamkos and the Nashville Predators (7-4-5) have been striking all the right notes lately, winning three straight and four of their past six (4-1-1). They’ll try to keep it going when they host the St. Louis Blues at Bridgestone Arena (1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN+). Stamkos had a power-play goal to seal a 3-2 overtime win at the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday for the 247th of his career to pass Phil Esposito and tie Luc Robitaille for fifth most in NHL history. The Blues (7-7-2) look to regroup having lost two straight (0-1-1) after a 5-4 overtime defeat at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. They lost despite St. Louis becoming the seventh team this season to rally from a three-goal deficit in the third period to at least tie a game. Philip Broberg had a goal and an assist in the loss and is tied with Mason McTavish and Dylan Holloway for first on the Blues with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 16 games.

Ullmark’s return?

Linus Ullmark could be back with the Ottawa Senators when they host the Utah Mammoth at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, NHLN, Utah16, Mammoth+). The goalie took part in a full practice on Friday after missing seven games because of a lower-body strain sustained in a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21. Ullmark is 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .945 save percentage this season. Ottawa will be without forward Ridly Greig (undisclosed) for a second straight game. He is day to day, coach Travis Green said. The Senators (10-6-1) begin a three-game homestand looking to build off a 2-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, their first third-period comeback regulation victory on the road since Jan. 21, 2024. Logan Cooley looks to keep piling on the points for Utah (10-6-1). The 22-year-old center has two hat tricks in four games and 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in his past five. Cooley had three goals and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday to become the fastest active player (228 games) to record five career hat tricks, besting Alex Ovechkin (230 games). The Pittsburgh native also became the third-fastest U.S.-born player in NHL history to get five career hat tricks, behind Jimmy Carson (158 games) and Kevin Stevens (220 games).

FLA@OTT: Ullmark denies a rebound attempt with a huge glove save

Another game, another Ovi record?

Alex Ovechkin can achieve another milestone when the Washington Capitals host Sam Reinhart and the hot Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena (12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, SN). The NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader needs two assists to pass former linemate Nicklas Backstrom (762) for most in Capitals history. Ovechkin hasn’t recorded a point in six straight and Washington (8-6-0) looks to rebound from losing two in a row (0-2-0) after a 6-5 defeat to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. They’ll have their hands full with the Panthers (9-5-2), who have won four of their past five after a 5-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. The run has been powered by Reinhart, who has goals in four straight and a five-game point streak (four goals, four assists) after he had a goal and two assists against Chicago. Linemate Carter Verhaeghe also has a five-game point streak (three goals, four assists).

The schedule

Florida Panthers at Washington Capitals, 12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, SN

St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators, 1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SN+

New York Rangers at Seattle Kraken, 5 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KONG, MSG 2, MSG

Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

Utah Mammoth at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, NHLN, Utah16, Mammoth+

New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN

Chicago Blackhawks at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN

San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, NBCSCA

Tampa Bay Lightning at Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, The Spot

Detroit Red Wings at Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m. ET; DSN, ALT

Pittsburgh Penguins at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. ET; ABTV, SN-PIT

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers, 10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN

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