NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look to stay hot in final game before Global Series

There are 12 games on the NHL schedule Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Streaking to Finland?

The Carolina Hurricanes go for their sixth straight home win when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Lenovo Center (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN), their final game before they leave for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland in Helsinki, where they will face the Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena on Nov. 12 and 14. Carolina (13-3-2) is coming off a 5-3 victory at the New York Islanders on Thursday and has won five of their past six games (5-1-0). Logan Stankoven has six points (three goals, three assists) on a four-game point streak for the Hurricanes, including a goal on Thursday. Carolina can sweep the two-game season series against Chicago (4-12-1) after a 5-2 win at United Center on Oct. 10. The Blackhawks will try to end a five-game winless streak (0-4-1) and get their first road win (0-7-1) of the season after a 4-1 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Roman Kantserov scored to stretch his point streak to seven games (five goals, two assists), tying him for the sixth-longest point streak by a Blackhawks rookie and the lengthiest since Jonathan Toews (10 games) in 2007-08.

McDavid seeks point streak record

Connor McDavid can claim the record for longest point streak by an active NHL player when the Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN). The Oilers captain is riding a season-opening 17-game point streak (44 points; 10 goals, 34 assists) and needs a goal or assist to pass himself (2021-22) and William Nylander (2023-24). McDavid, the NHL’s points leader, will also try to halt a two-game slide (0-1-1) for the Oilers (11-3-3) after he tallied a goal and three assists in a 5-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. Vancouver (3-14-1) has lost four in a row (0-4-0) and 14 of 15 (1-13-1). Liam Ohgren has scored in four of his past five games for the Canucks, including a goal in a 6-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.