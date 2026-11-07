Guentzel gets college jersey retired with UNO hockey

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jake Guentzel returned to his roots on Friday, celebrating his jersey retirement and induction into the Omaha Athletics Hall of Fame at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Guentzel – one of the most successful hockey players in Omaha’s history – went back to Kemp Ice for the Hall of Fame ceremony and became the first Omaha Hockey player to have his jersey lifted into the rafters.

His wife, Natalie Johnson (who also went to Omaha), and their two young kids joined Guentzel at the event.