Gauthier stays hot with late goal, Ducks rally past Flames for 4th win in row

Gauthier, who has 10 goals during a five-game streak, took a pass from Mikael Granlund and one-timed a shot from the right circle to the short side past Dustin Wolf.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist, and Granlund and Beckett Sennecke each had two assists for the Ducks (9-7-1), who have scored at least five goals in each of their past seven games (5-1-1). Lukas Dostal allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period before being replaced by Ville Husso, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief.

Anaheim was coming off a 5-4 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Joel Farabee, William Stromgren and Joel Hanley scored for the Flames (7-9-1), who were 7-3-1 in their past 11 games. Zayne Parekh and Morgan Frost each had two assists, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.

Stromgren gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period when he picked up a rebound in front of the net and backhanded a shot past Dostal. It was his second goal in his third game of the season since being called up from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Jeff Malott tied it 1-1 just 27 seconds later after he intercepted an outlet pass by Flames defenseman Simon Nemec. Wolf stopped his initial shot, but Malott put the rebound through the goalie’s pads.

Hanley put the Flames back ahead 2-1 at 16:29 with his first goal since April 5, 2025. Dostal made a pad save to stop Frost’s initial shot, but the puck kicked out into the left circle to Hanley, who scored on a slap shot over the blocker.

Farabee’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 19:02, taking a cross-ice pass from Parekh and scoring on a wrist shot into a wide-open net as Dostal slid out of position to his left.

Tristan Luneau cut it to 3-2 at 12:02 of the second period. He took a touch pass from Jackson LaCombe and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot over Wolf’s glove.

Carlsson tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal 55 seconds in the third period, receiving a pass from behind the net from Sennecke and also lifting a shot over Wolf’s glove.

Following Gauthier’s go-ahead goal, Nikita Nesterenko scored into an empty net with 14 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.