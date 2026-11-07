Gauthier stays hot with late goal, Ducks rally past Flames for 4th win in row

Forward breaks tie with 1:34 left in third, Carlsson has goal, assist

Ducks at Flames | Recap

By Laurence Heinen
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Cutter Gauthier broke a tie with 1:34 remaining in the third period for the Anaheim Ducks, who rallied for their fourth straight win with a 5-3 victory against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.

Gauthier, who has 10 goals during a five-game streak, took a pass from Mikael Granlund and one-timed a shot from the right circle to the short side past Dustin Wolf.

Leo Carlsson had a goal and an assist, and Granlund and Beckett Sennecke each had two assists for the Ducks (9-7-1), who have scored at least five goals in each of their past seven games (5-1-1). Lukas Dostal allowed three goals on 11 shots in the first period before being replaced by Ville Husso, who stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief.

Anaheim was coming off a 5-4 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

Joel Farabee, William Stromgren and Joel Hanley scored for the Flames (7-9-1), who were 7-3-1 in their past 11 games. Zayne Parekh and Morgan Frost each had two assists, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves.

Stromgren gave Calgary a 1-0 lead at 2:23 of the first period when he picked up a rebound in front of the net and backhanded a shot past Dostal. It was his second goal in his third game of the season since being called up from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League.

Jeff Malott tied it 1-1 just 27 seconds later after he intercepted an outlet pass by Flames defenseman Simon Nemec. Wolf stopped his initial shot, but Malott put the rebound through the goalie’s pads.

Hanley put the Flames back ahead 2-1 at 16:29 with his first goal since April 5, 2025. Dostal made a pad save to stop Frost’s initial shot, but the puck kicked out into the left circle to Hanley, who scored on a slap shot over the blocker.

Farabee’s power-play goal extended it to 3-1 at 19:02, taking a cross-ice pass from Parekh and scoring on a wrist shot into a wide-open net as Dostal slid out of position to his left.

Tristan Luneau cut it to 3-2 at 12:02 of the second period. He took a touch pass from Jackson LaCombe and scored on a wrist shot from the high slot over Wolf’s glove.

Carlsson tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal 55 seconds in the third period, receiving a pass from behind the net from Sennecke and also lifting a shot over Wolf’s glove.

Following Gauthier’s go-ahead goal, Nikita Nesterenko scored into an empty net with 14 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bower, late bloomer in NHL, relished being part of Hall of Fame fraternity

NHL On Tap: Hurricanes look to stay hot in final game before Global Series

CHL notebook: Top players at quarter mark of season

Norris scores two, Power has three assists, Sabres cruise past Blue Jackets

NHL Status Report: Heiskanen doubtful for Stars tomorrow

Kaprizov scores again, adds three assists in Wild win against Sharks

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Faber working way back to Wild, knows injury 'could have been a lot worse'

Tavares expected to rejoin Maple Leafs lineup against Canadiens on Saturday

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 6

Gauthier thriving, making history with goal, power-play streaks for Ducks

NHL EDGE: Xhekaj has hardest shot resulting in goal of season

On Tap: Kaprizov seeks to continue goal outburst for Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27