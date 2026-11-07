NHL Status Report: Nikishin to make season debut for Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Alexander Nikishin is expected to make his season debut for the Hurricanes against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN). The 25-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, signed a one-year, $3 million contract on Oct. 25. "That's the plan as of right now," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the morning skate. "If everything checks out, then that's the way it should go." Nikishin had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and averaged 18:11 of ice time in 81 regular-season games as a rookie last season. ... Captain Jordan Staal was on the ice Saturday for the first time since sustaining a torn calf in warmups prior to a game on Oct. 11. "It's good that he's out there practicing with us," Brind'Amour said. "It was his first time out there, so I think everything is going well and I can't really give you any time frame on that, but that's the first step." Asked if Staal would travel with the team to Finland for the 2026 NHL Global Series next week, Brind'Amour said that would be a "plane-time decision."