Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Nikishin to make season debut for Hurricanes
Hagens placed on IR by Bruins; Heiskanen remains out for Stars; Foligno's could return for Wild
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Carolina Hurricanes
Alexander Nikishin is expected to make his season debut for the Hurricanes against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; HHN, CARNHL, CHSN). The 25-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, signed a one-year, $3 million contract on Oct. 25. "That's the plan as of right now," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said after the morning skate. "If everything checks out, then that's the way it should go." Nikishin had 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) and averaged 18:11 of ice time in 81 regular-season games as a rookie last season. ... Captain Jordan Staal was on the ice Saturday for the first time since sustaining a torn calf in warmups prior to a game on Oct. 11. "It's good that he's out there practicing with us," Brind'Amour said. "It was his first time out there, so I think everything is going well and I can't really give you any time frame on that, but that's the first step." Asked if Staal would travel with the team to Finland for the 2026 NHL Global Series next week, Brind'Amour said that would be a "plane-time decision."
Boston Bruins
James Hagens (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The rookie forward was injured in a 6-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He left early in the third period after taking a cross-check to the back from defenseman Samuel Girard. Hagens is tied for the NHL rookie lead with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 17 games this season. Forward Mikey Eyssimont was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League ahead of Boston's game against the Florida Panthers on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS).
Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen will miss his second straight game when the Stars play the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, NBCSCA). The defenseman also did not play in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. He left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. After Saturday, the Stars don't play again until Nov. 12. "If he's ready tomorrow, we would use him, but I think that's doubtful. We'll see," coach Glen Gulutzan said Friday. "If he's not ready for tomorrow, those four days are really going to help." Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.
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Minnesota Wild
Forwards Marcus Foligno and Nick Foligno could each return for the Wild against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, The Spot). Marcus Foligno has missed 13 games with a lower-body injury and Nick Foligno has missed 14 games with an upper-body injury. Coach John Hynes on Friday said each was a "possibility" to play against the Lightning.
Florida Panthers
Anton Lundell did not play for the Panthers at Washington on Saturday (12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, SN). The forward is day to day with an undisclosed injury. He has six points (four goals, two assists) in 16 games this season. Cole Reinhardt will play left wing on the third line with Eetu Luostarinen and Lars Eller.
Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark could return for the Senators against the Utah Mammoth on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS-D, NHLN, Utah16, Mammoth+). The goalie has been out since suffering a lower-body strain in a 5-1 win against Florida on Oct. 21 and has missed the past seven games. Ullmar practiced fully Friday. "Haven't talked to our medical team yet, but he looked good today, so we'll see where he's at," coach Travis Green said. Ullmark is 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .945 save percentage this season. … Green also said forward Ridly Greig (undisclosed) won't play and will miss his second straight game. He is day to day.
New York Islanders
Forwards Mathew Barzal (knee) and Matias Maccelli (lower body) each wore a regular jersey at the morning skate, but neither is ready to return against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN). Barzal has yet to make his season debut after he reaggravated his injury prior to training camp. He led New York with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. Maccelli has missed seven games since being injured Oct. 17. He has six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. "They're not playing tonight," coach Peter DeBoer said. "They're going to see the doctor tonight or medical team, and then we'll make some decisions on if they're traveling or not traveling." The Islanders begin a three-game road trip at the San Jose Sharks on Monday.
Calgary Flames
Jonathan Huberdeau skated in a regular jersey Friday but remains on injured reserve while recovering from hip surgery. The forward hasn't played since Feb. 4 before being shut down and having surgery in March, causing him to miss the rest of the season. He suffered a setback and has not played this season. "Not reading too much into (the jersey), he's doing what he has to do right now and he's going to be in more of our practices here as we continue moving forward," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "When you look at a lot of what he does, he's typically the first guy here, last to leave. When you see him check some of the boxes that he's doing right now, you're obviously really happy for him. No timeline."
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