Tavares expected to rejoin Maple Leafs lineup against Canadiens on Saturday

Forward has missed past nine games with lower-body injury 

Tavares TOR status report 11-6-26

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- John Tavares is likely to return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup on Saturday when they host the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN).

The veteran forward has missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 15 in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

“It's always challenging when physically, you're unable to compete and be available,” Tavares said after practice Friday. “So circumstances are what they are, but a lot of credit to our medical performance staff around the clock and everything they're doing. Just trying to get me back as soon as possible and to 100% health. 

“So feeling good, it’s been a good three weeks now, I guess. I’m just excited about to compete and want to help the team.”

Tavares on Friday participated in his first full practice in a regular jersey for the first time since the injury, skating at left wing on a line with center Nick Paul and William Nylander on the right. 

The 36-year-old has seven points (two goals, five assists) in seven games and 1,192 points (527 goals, 665 assists) in 1,273 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs and New York Islanders. 

He has been remarkably durable since joining the Maple Leafs before the 2018-19 season, missing 21 of a possible 635 regular-season games.

His return comes at a good time for the Maple Leafs (8-7-2), who have lost three of their past four games, and begin a stretch Saturday of five straight games against teams currently in a Stanley Cup playoff position.

“He's just another veteran player with a real presence,” coach Jim Hiller said. “And I think one of the things that we've maybe struggled with is offensive zone time, winning puck battles, getting to the net front. That's what John does extremely well. So I think having that in the room (is good), knowing that's what he gives us on the ice.”

NSH@TOR: Tavares pots one off McKenna's first NHL point

Tavares, who has predominantly played center with the Maple Leafs, was shifted to left wing to start the game against the Sabres, but said his focus is only on doing what he can to help the team, regardless of where he plays.

“I think naturally I just want to go out there and be really effective and help the team,” Tavares said. “Sometimes you're just put in different spots and at times you're just on the wall more, less to the middle of the ice. So just understanding where you are throughout the structure and positionally and how I can use my skill set through that to create opportunities, be strong defensively…I think it's just understanding that role, the responsibilities with the position, and then how I can play off my teammates, and do what I do well and help the team and be effective.”

Hiller opted to return Tavares to the top power-play unit alongside defenseman Darren Raddysh, and forwards Auston Matthews, Nylander and Jack Roslovic. Gavin McKenna, who had been on the top power-play unit in Tavares’ absence, was moved back to the second unit. 

McKenna, the No. 1 pick of Toronto in the 2026 NHL Draft, worked with defensemen Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forwards Paul and Easton Cowan

In 17 games, McKenna has five of his 11 points oin the power play, including three games. The Maple Leafs’ power play entered Friday sixth in the NHL at 28.8 percent, but has gone 0-for-4 the past two games.

“Power play's been pretty good for us this year, with Gavin and with John, with both of them,” Hiller said. “Not quite as good the last couple games, so John's back, we'll put John there.

“If you watched the practice today, the second group, whatever you want to call it, they were moving it pretty good with Easton and Gavin really kind of controlling that whole power play group. So Gavin really becomes a focus on that second group, too, where the puck just really runs through him. So that's a that's a good thing.”

McKenna, who has been living with Tavares in his rookie season, said he took no offense to the decision.

“No, I mean, I'm 18-years-old,” McKenna said. “There are a lot of guys on this team who've been in this League for a long time and know how to play that power play. So I think when you see a guy like John come on and take your spot, you're not too butt-hurt about it. He's obviously very smart, and for me, even being on a second power plane in the NHL, that feels pretty good.”

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