Tavares expected to rejoin Maple Leafs lineup against Canadiens on Saturday

Tavares, who has predominantly played center with the Maple Leafs, was shifted to left wing to start the game against the Sabres, but said his focus is only on doing what he can to help the team, regardless of where he plays.

“I think naturally I just want to go out there and be really effective and help the team,” Tavares said. “Sometimes you're just put in different spots and at times you're just on the wall more, less to the middle of the ice. So just understanding where you are throughout the structure and positionally and how I can use my skill set through that to create opportunities, be strong defensively…I think it's just understanding that role, the responsibilities with the position, and then how I can play off my teammates, and do what I do well and help the team and be effective.”

Hiller opted to return Tavares to the top power-play unit alongside defenseman Darren Raddysh, and forwards Auston Matthews, Nylander and Jack Roslovic. Gavin McKenna, who had been on the top power-play unit in Tavares’ absence, was moved back to the second unit.

McKenna, the No. 1 pick of Toronto in the 2026 NHL Draft, worked with defensemen Morgan Rielly and Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forwards Paul and Easton Cowan.

In 17 games, McKenna has five of his 11 points oin the power play, including three games. The Maple Leafs’ power play entered Friday sixth in the NHL at 28.8 percent, but has gone 0-for-4 the past two games.

“Power play's been pretty good for us this year, with Gavin and with John, with both of them,” Hiller said. “Not quite as good the last couple games, so John's back, we'll put John there.

“If you watched the practice today, the second group, whatever you want to call it, they were moving it pretty good with Easton and Gavin really kind of controlling that whole power play group. So Gavin really becomes a focus on that second group, too, where the puck just really runs through him. So that's a that's a good thing.”

McKenna, who has been living with Tavares in his rookie season, said he took no offense to the decision.

“No, I mean, I'm 18-years-old,” McKenna said. “There are a lot of guys on this team who've been in this League for a long time and know how to play that power play. So I think when you see a guy like John come on and take your spot, you're not too butt-hurt about it. He's obviously very smart, and for me, even being on a second power plane in the NHL, that feels pretty good.”