Gauthier thriving, making history with goal, power-play streaks for Ducks

Forward has scored nine, including seven on man advantage, in past four games

Cutter Gauthier ANA powerplay goal streak

© Rich Lam/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Cutter Gauthier is currently on a historic goal streak for the Anaheim Ducks and is enjoying every minute of the ride. 

The Anaheim forward had a goal and assist in a 5-4 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday, becoming the first player in Ducks history to score nine goals in a span of four games. 

It was the latest milestone for the 22-year-old, who entered the game with back-to-back hat tricks, which was a first in Anaheim history, and with two power-play goals in each of his previous three games, which was a first in NHL history.

"It's kind of a weird stat, but it's cool," Gauthier said prior to the win. "Our power play is doing really well right now. Our power-play coach (Jay Woodcroft) is doing a great job of pointing things out that (opponent's) PK is struggling on and pointing them out before games. When the special teams are playing well, that wins you games. I'm very happy with how our power play is going so far."

Anaheim was 2-for-8 on the power play against Edmonton and is 12-for-20 in its past four games (60 percent). Gauthier has a seven power-play goals in those four games and nine this season, which is a League best. He has 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 15 games this season.

The goal and assist against the Oilers extended his point streak to six games (nine goals, three assists).

ANA@VAN: Gauthier earns the third hat trick of his career

Gauthier ranks first in the NHL in goals (nine), power-play goals (seven), multi-goal games (three), shots on goal (24) and shot attempts (41) in the past four games. He also has the highest number of scoring chances (22), power-play scoring chances (14), mid-range scoring chances (11), and scoring chances on offensive zone plays (17) according to NHL EDGE IQ.

"It's been fun," Gauthier said. "Obviously it was a little bit of a slow start for myself, but I didn't want to change the way I approached the game or the way I played the game. I think I was getting too cute at the start of the season, trying to find the right shot and the right play, and when I simplify my game and shoot the puck, good things happen, whether they go in or create opportunities for my teammates. I'm just going to stick to that and hopefully that it keeps going in."

Selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the fifth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier was acquired by Anaheim on Jan. 8, 2024, for defenseman Jamie Drysdale and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Gauthier had two goals in his first 11 games this season and ended a nine-game drought with two power-play goals in a 7-6 loss against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 29.

He then scored a hat trick in a 6-3 win against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday and followed it up with another three-goal performance in a 5-4 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Two of the three goals against Vancouver were on the power play, which made NHL history. 

"He can be streaky scoring wise," Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. "I think a lot of his production is on the power play and then he got a couple of 5-on-5 goals. But he knows how to shoot it and get rid of it quickly and sometimes they go in. It's nice to see that type of production and our power play has been feeding into it as well."

OTT@ANA: Gauthier earns his second career hat trick

Scoring on the power play in four straight games tied Gauthier with Teemu Selanne (1998-99, 2008-09) for the second-longest streak in Anaheim history behind Frederik Olausson, who went five consecutive games with a power-play goal in 1998-99. 

Since the NHL began tracking special teams stats in 1933-34, Gauthier is just the third player to have seven power-play goals in a span of four games (Selanne in 2008-09 and Dave Andreychuk in 1992-93).

"You have to be able to rely on your instincts and what got you to this point, and you just trust that what you practice pays off a lot more than when you think too much about it," Gauthier said. "Some games are going to feel good, some games are going to feel bad, but I think when you can just simplify your game, that makes you a successful player.

"For myself, I think it's using my legs and using my speed and creating opportunities off the rush and shooting the puck and trying to take advantage on the power play and if you do all those things right, normally you'll have a good game and give your team a chance to win." 

It is not a coincidence the Ducks fortunes have turned with Gauthier finding the net. The win against Edmonton was Anaheim's third straight, which is its longest of the season. The Ducks will try to extend that streak against the Calgary Flames on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, Prime Video). 

"He's an unbelievable player, he's so smart, he's got an unbelievable shot too and it's been fun to see the success he's had recently, and I hope to see it continue," Ducks forward Judd Caulfield said prior to the game. "I don't think he was too worried about not scoring at the beginning of the year. I think if you're not getting the chances, that's when it gets a little concerning. 

"But he was getting the chances, and you just have to keep with it and eventually it's going to go your way. It's just kind of the law of averages; it will eventually go in if you keep getting the looks. He's been unbelievable at that, sticking with it and it was good mental strength by him to not get frustrated and to get eight goals in three games is a crazy feat, but he's been great for us."

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