Gauthier thriving, making history with goal, power-play streaks for Ducks

Scoring on the power play in four straight games tied Gauthier with Teemu Selanne (1998-99, 2008-09) for the second-longest streak in Anaheim history behind Frederik Olausson, who went five consecutive games with a power-play goal in 1998-99.

Since the NHL began tracking special teams stats in 1933-34, Gauthier is just the third player to have seven power-play goals in a span of four games (Selanne in 2008-09 and Dave Andreychuk in 1992-93).

"You have to be able to rely on your instincts and what got you to this point, and you just trust that what you practice pays off a lot more than when you think too much about it," Gauthier said. "Some games are going to feel good, some games are going to feel bad, but I think when you can just simplify your game, that makes you a successful player.

"For myself, I think it's using my legs and using my speed and creating opportunities off the rush and shooting the puck and trying to take advantage on the power play and if you do all those things right, normally you'll have a good game and give your team a chance to win."

It is not a coincidence the Ducks fortunes have turned with Gauthier finding the net. The win against Edmonton was Anaheim's third straight, which is its longest of the season. The Ducks will try to extend that streak against the Calgary Flames on Friday (8 p.m. ET; SN, Prime Video).

"He's an unbelievable player, he's so smart, he's got an unbelievable shot too and it's been fun to see the success he's had recently, and I hope to see it continue," Ducks forward Judd Caulfield said prior to the game. "I don't think he was too worried about not scoring at the beginning of the year. I think if you're not getting the chances, that's when it gets a little concerning.

"But he was getting the chances, and you just have to keep with it and eventually it's going to go your way. It's just kind of the law of averages; it will eventually go in if you keep getting the looks. He's been unbelievable at that, sticking with it and it was good mental strength by him to not get frustrated and to get eight goals in three games is a crazy feat, but he's been great for us."