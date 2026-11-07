Staal ‘would like to try’ to return for Hurricanes at Global Series

Carolina captain tore calf Oct. 11, plans to accompany team to Finland

Staal CAR GLO playing status November 7 2026

© Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

By Tom Gulitti
@TomGulittiNHL NHL.com Senior Writer

MORRISVILLE, N.C. -- Jordan Staal was back on the ice with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday and hopes to return during the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland next week.

The Hurricanes center and captain is recovering from a torn calf muscle sustained during warmups prior to a 4-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 11. Carolina (13-3-2) hosts the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday (8 p.m. ET HHN, CARNHL, CHSN) in their final game before leaving for Helsinki, where it will face the Seattle Kraken on Nov. 12 and 14.

Staal fully intends to be on the cross-Atlantic flight and practice with the Hurricanes on Monday and Tuesday. 

“I haven't really practiced the team,” he said Saturday. “I'd like to get a couple in and see how I feel. Flying across the ocean and not playing in games wouldn't be the smartest thing, so I'd like to try to play, but we'll see how it goes.”

Carolina would also have a morning skate next Thursday, a practice on Friday and a morning skate Saturday to potentially give Staal more work to play in the second game against Seattle.

“I would like to try,” he said. “I can't say I promise that. I mean, if I'm going to fly all the way over there, I’d like to play in a game, if everything goes smooth. If it doesn't, then it doesn't, but that's fine.”

Staal won the Conn Smythe Trophy last season as the most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (12 points; eight goals, four assists in 19 games) after leading Carolina to its first championship since 2006. He did not have a point in six games this season prior to the injury.

At the time, the Hurricanes estimated Staal would be out 1-2 months.

“Just a little old-man moment a little bit, and I just had a calf that popped on me when I was warming up,” he said. “It’s an unfortunate scenario, but it is what is.”

Staal said the recovery has gone well with “no real hiccups.” The morning skate Saturday was his first time back on the ice with teammates.

“When you're trying to get back, you're just trying to check off boxes, and, obviously, getting the opportunity to get back with the fellas, even for a morning skate, is a box checked,” Staal said. “And excited to keep moving forward, and hopefully, don't hit any more bumps in the road.”
Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour was understandably cautious while discussing the timetable for Staal’s return.

“It’s good that he’s out there practicing with us,” Brind’Amour said. “It was his first time out there, so I think everything is going well, and I can’t really give you any time frame on that, but that’s the first step.”

Staal said the next steps will be based mostly on how he feels once he gets into full practices.

“I really haven’t gone up against any players yet,” he said. “Really just tight turns by myself doesn't really do it justice, especially at this level. So, I'm excited to get into practice a little bit and try to get up to the speed of the guys and go from there.”

Staal has been impressed watching Carolina go 9-2-1 in the 12 games he has missed so far, but he’s hungry to return.

“The guys have played incredible,” he said. “Everyone has stepped up and played really well, and it's been enjoyable watching the machine go. It's always fun to be a part of that machine, and I'm excited to get back in the lineup when I can, and, hopefully, I'll fit in and keep that machine rolling.”

It’s still uncertain if that will happen during the Global Series, but Staal is looking forward to spending some quality time with his teammates in Helsinki.

“Obviously, a good team-building trip, and you get to spend a lot of time with each other,” he said. “I'm excited to watch (Sebastian Aho) on his home soil and all that comes with that and just be a part of the whole team and the whole week, and just excited to be back with the fellas.”

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